US fires kill six, new report says – Observer

Two people were found dead in the US state of Oregon, bringing the death toll on Wednesday to six from fires sweeping the west coast of the United States.

The two victims are mother and son, 12, the Marion County Sheriff said. In the state of Oregon, at least five communities have been virtually destroyed by “unprecedented” fires, said Governor Kate Brown, who fears “many losses in terms of buildings and human lives” at one point where evacuations are underway. Pasta. Hours earlier, authorities announced the deaths of four other people in other states on the west coast.

In Washington state, a one-year-old child died and his parents suffered severe burns trying to escape the flames, the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office said.

In northern California, three people have died in a fire that has forced thousands to flee their homes. A California highway patrol officer, quoted by the Associated Press (AP), told local media that at least one person was found dead in a car trying to escape the flames.

In Washington state, in just 24 hours, nine fires burned more than double the area burned in 2019, exceeding 133,000 burnt hectares, according to the governor of that state, which borders Canada. “The conditions are so dry, so hot, so windy, because the climate has changed,” Governor Jay Inslee said, blaming climate change for the scale and intensity of the fires. More than 100,000 people were without electricity in their homes.

The small town of Malden, Wash. Was all but destroyed, with the fire station, post office and town hall “reduced to ashes,” Sheriff Brett Myers said in a statement.

Wildfires remain unchecked in the western United States, with high winds fueling the flames.

The fires are affecting states like California, where an unprecedented number of fires have forced the rescue of thousands of people and evacuations from large areas: Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Colorado and Montana. Several studies in recent years have linked increasing forest fires in the United States to global warming caused by the burning of coal, oil and gas.

California has already broken a record, with nearly one million hectares (930,800) burned this year, surpassing the value of large fires from two years ago.

Meteorologists predict a change in weather conditions in the coming days, which could help fight the fires, including a drop in temperature of up to 15 degrees. There could also be a decrease in winds through Thursday, “providing some relief from the ongoing fires” and the “threat” of more fires, according to meteorologists.