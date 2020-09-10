Macau gambling tax revenue falls to less than a third, support increases by 28% – Observe

Gaming tax revenue in Macau through August has fallen to about a third from 2019, and public support has increased by 28%, according to data released by authorities.

If last year, until August, the Macao government had already guaranteed 76.7 billion patacas (8.17 billion euros), it now stands at 22.8 billion patacas (2.4 billion billion euros) euros), less 70.1%, according to figures published Wednesday on the website of the financial services department.

A result of the budget execution that reflects the economic crisis caused by the pandemic of the new coronavirus which, since February, has reached the gambling capital of the world, due to border restrictions and the absence of tourists.

A reality illustrated by the latest data from the Direction de l’Inspection et de la Coordination des Jeux (DICJ): casinos recorded a historic drop in their revenues of 94.5% in August and losses of 81.6% on the first eight months of the year, compared to the same period in 2019.

By contrast, between January and August, public spending increased, largely thanks to support from the Macau government due to the impact of the pandemic on the economy, with authorities advancing with extraordinary assistance to the population. and small and medium-sized enterprises.

Transfers, aid and allowances represented 73.6% of current expenditure, amounting in August to 37.4 billion patacas (four billion euros), an increase of 28% compared to the same period of l ‘last year. .

Macau has recorded 46 infections with the new coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, but it has never detected a community epidemic and there are currently no active cases.