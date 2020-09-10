Thousands of refugees from Moria camp exposed to harsh weather after fire – Observer

Thousands of refugees from Moria camp were exposed this Thursday evening to bad weather in Greece, pending the transfer of facilities destroyed by Wednesday’s fire.

Many people have been temporarily placed in precarious tents after the fire destroyed the places where they lived and are awaiting new settlements on the island of Lesvos. Many families spent the night on the roads surrounding the countryside, with more than 13,000 people.

According to local press, police forces roped the outside perimeter of the camp to prevent refugees from reaching the town of Mytilene, after using tear gas canisters to stop escape attempts.

At the end of Wednesday afternoon, new fires were detected on the ground, in areas that had not yet been affected by the flames.

The most vulnerable groups, around 1,000 asylum seekers, will be welcomed by the navy, which has sent two navy ships and a commercial ferry to the site.

According to information from the Athens government, the great fire destroyed 80% of the interior area of ​​Morria camp, with 3,500 people homeless, the rest already living in tents in an olive grove.

The reception center was in quarantine after the detection of 35 cases of Covid-19 contamination. The fire broke out after the authorities announced the contagions. The government believes the fire has been started.

According to Migration Minister Notis Mitarakis, authorities have so far located only eight of the 35 people infected with SARS-CoV-2, with the rest mixed with groups that tried to flee the camp during the fire.

