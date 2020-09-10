Police violence sparks protests in Colombia – Observer

The death of a lawyer after the repeated use of a “taser” by two police officers in Bogotá, Colombia, sparked violent protests in the Colombian capital and the rest of the country, citing injuries and property damage .

The 46-year-old was immobilized to the ground by two police officers and subjected to repeated electric shocks, an incident filmed by witnesses that sparked outrage in the country, recalling the case of the African American George Floyd, suffocated by police, in the United States. United States. The man would eventually die hours after being taken to hospital.

Nearly two-minute video shows two Colombian police officers administering electric shocks to lawyer Javier Ordoñez, as he pleads “please” and “agents, please”, with witnesses from the scene also asking the police to stop.

The protests began at the post where the two police officers involved in the deaths are working and have spread to various locations in Bogotá and other cities across the country, with reports of police stations being torched by protesters, according to the Spanish news agency Efe. In the Colombian capital, crowds torched police stations (so-called “immediate action orders”) in several neighborhoods, in addition to police vehicles and the prosecution. At least two men were reportedly seriously injured in clashes between protesters and police, according to Efe. On social media, protesters posted videos of alleged police abuse.

Defense Minister Carlos Holmes Trujillo, who spent part of the night in an urgent security meeting, said the two officers who attacked the lawyer “are already under disciplinary and criminal investigation” .