Information & Record Management Services Market was valued at US$ 147,090.27 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% over the Forecast Period, Owing to Rising Demand for Digital Document Management Services, says Absolute Markets Insights

Information being a fundamental resource for organizations, managing them is both a key activity and an important overhead expense. Organizations in order to cut this expense of recording and maintaining the huge amount of data are outsourcing the whole record management process to service providers. However, digitalization being one of the major trends in all sectors, various methods have been adopted to change the traditional approach of work within an organization. Digitalized record of all information and data helps organizations to have access to all relevant information assets at all time making it easier in the normal flow of the organization’s business. For instance, RM Results with the help of document management services offered by EDM Group is managing millions of digital examination papers it receives from 160 countries. This is enabling the company to meet stringent examination board regulations and thereby minimizing its overall cost and risk. Therefore owing to the digitalized document management services the overall information & record management services market is gaining demand.

Information stored digitally are saved on a cloud platform where both the service providers and the organizations’ employees have access to. This enables the employee to record and alter all documents as per the changing requirements of business. Digital document management service providers also offer active management and life-cycle management, thereby taking care of all these documents starting from recording the same to discarding the documents after its specified life span. For instance, crown records management offers document management services for both digital management and hard-copy document management. All hard copy documents are also stored in their electronic form to avoid any loss for the company. They also give their clients full control on the documents that they are preserving through a web based solution which enables them to alter any document as per business needs. This growing demand for digital storage is influencing the growth of the information & record management services market.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of information & record management services market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

On the basis of offering, cloud storage segment is expected to witness highest CAGR over the forecast period (2019 – 2027) owing to the instant availability of information even when physical copies are not present in the premises of the organization

On the basis of organization size, large enterprises accounted for the maximum share of the information & record management services market in 2018 owing to constant expansion of business in terms of demography, product portfolio and human resources, which in turn is increasing the demand of automated information and records management

On the basis of region, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period, with increasing number of businesses across the region which are utilizing such services

Some of the players operating in the information & record management services market are AGS, Cube Records Management Services, Data Keeping Service Co., Ltd., EDM Group Limited, FS Records, IKON BPS Pvt Ltd., Iron Mountain Incorporated, Mitex International (H.K.) Ltd., SRM, Starbic Business Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Wanbishi Archives Co., Ltd., and Restore plc amongst others

Global Information & Record Management Services Market:

By Offering Cloud Storage Physical Storage Shredding Digitization Others

By Organization size Large Enterprises Small and Medium Enterprises

By Verticals Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) Media and Entertainment Law firms IT and Telecom Government Retail Automotive Healthcare Others (Transportation, Hospitality)

By Geography

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway

Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

