Major opposition parties join forces in Japan – Observer

The two main opposition parties in Japan concluded their merger on Thursday and elected a single leader, days before the replacement of the head of the Japanese government, at a time when the possibility of early elections is being discussed.

The merger brings together the Japanese Constitutional Democratic Party, founded in 2017, considered center-left, with 92 of the 710 seats in the Diet (Japanese parliament), and the center-right People’s Democratic Party, created in 2018, with 61 deputies . .

Yukio Edano, 56, until now head of the Constitutional Democratic Party, was elected leader of the new political group, winning the support of 107 of the 149 deputies present.

The new political group will adopt the name of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan.

The opposition thus seeks to challenge the Liberal Democratic Party (PLD), led by outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the political force that has governed Japan since 1954, except in the periods from 1993 to 1996 and from 2009 to 2012.

The two parties completed the merger days before the appointment of the prime minister’s new party leader after Abe announced his resignation on August 28 for health reasons.

The race to succeed Abe, 65, began in late August when he announced his intention to step down after breaking the longevity record for a Japanese prime minister.

The situation has sparked speculation about the possible call for early parliamentary elections by the new leader of the PLD, with the aim of securing a public mandate and silencing any opposition from the opposition.

The Liberal Democratic Party launched an internal election campaign on Tuesday to choose the successor, with Yoshihide Suga as the frontrunner.

Suga, 71, Shinzo Abe’s right-hand man since 2012, chief of staff and spokesperson for the Japanese government, has already won the support of the main PLD factions.

The party is expected to elect its next president on September 14, who will then take over as prime minister.