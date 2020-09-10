Food Irradiation Market Development Analysis, Growth Rate Forecast to 2026

Food Irradiation market research report analyzes the market status, share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Food Irradiation market is breakdown the data by region, type and application. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financials, financial summary SWOT analysis and Forecast 2020 to 2026.

The global food irradiation market was valued at US$ 199.98 million in 2017 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.9% in terms of revenue during 2018–2025.

This report presents the worldwide market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2015-2020 and forecast to 2026), by Companies, region, type and application. Top Companies :

ScanTechSciences,Inc., SterigenicsInternational,Inc., MDSNordion, McKinleyResources, TecleorLLC, FoodTechnologyService,Inc, REVISSServices, GRAYSTAR,Inc., STERISIsomedixServices, SADEXCorporation, PHYTOSANS.A.de, Nordion, IONISOSSA

Food Irradiation Breakdown Data by Type :-

Electron Beam Radiation

Gamma Radiation

X-Ray Radiatio

Food Irradiation Breakdown Data by Application :-

Food

Other

For example, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), globally one of every 10 people suffering from food poisoning and about 420,000 die per year. In addition, children under five years of age are at high risk with 125,000 children die from foodborne diseases each year, despite the fact that they make up only 9% of the global population. food irradiation is a technology that control food spoilage and eliminate foodborne pathogens, therefore, the demand for this technology is increasing in the market

X-ray radiation segment held a significant market share in the global food irradiation market due to the growing consumer preference for X-ray radiation. Use of X-ray radiation technology offers a long shelf life for foods such as meat, poultry, and spices. In food irradiation, X-ray radiation eliminating pathogens and spoilage microorganisms such as bacteria and insects from food.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of Food Irradiation Market in these regions, from 2020 to 2026 (forecast), covering:- North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa

Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing region in the global food irradiation market, since the approval of government agencies to use the technology of food irradiation.

Europe held a significant market share in the global food irradiation market in 2017 and is expected to increase over the forecast period.

Influence of the Food Irradiation market report:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the market.

-Food Irradiation market recent innovations and major events.

-Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Food Irradiation market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of Food Irradiation market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of Food Irradiation market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

-Favorable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Food Irradiation market.

Scope of the study:

The research on the Food Irradiation market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Food Irradiation market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2026. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and info graphics.

