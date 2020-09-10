Day 100: Get involved in your life | LETTERS FROM MOTHER AND DAUGHTER IN QUARANTINE

Mom,

The other day I was outside McDonald’s with blackberries out of my mouth from the heat, while the girls were waiting inside for our orders, when suddenly Martinha – our always smiling, easy going and dear Martinha – part from there trying to contain the tears, clinging to me. I ask her several times what happened, if her sisters upset her or if she hurt herself, she shakes her head, until she ends up saying softly: “These gentlemen are laughing. of me.” And burst into tears.

“They asked me if I wasn’t ashamed of having my model and said I was a baby.”

The mother knows that I never misunderstand almost anything they tell me (and the things they’ve told me about twins, for example, make me laugh so stupidly), and maybe, if the comment had been made to me on the other hand, giving me the opportunity to respond in his stead, I wouldn’t react the way I did, but I was so pissed off I can’t imagine . It shocked me so much that two adults stare at a child and the first thing that crosses their minds is actually bullying him! We are scandalized because the kids at school jostle each other, we tell ourselves how they are so “mean”, but then we do not hesitate to say such a thing to a child who is going to pass us by?

And what is this obsession with dummies? Or with layers? Can people get involved in their life !?

I know! Mom hates blowjobs at these ages too, and I know it can be ‘just a little joke’, but when are we going to stop thinking that humiliating someone is funny? Isn’t it supposed to have evolved a bit? Do I make a storm with a glass of water?

If you, who are so generous to others and so ready to excuse them, are in this state, then the anger is more than justified. Because it is not the chucha that is at issue here – a subject to which we will return another day – but the lack of respect with which adults treat a child, claiming to be universal educators (generally the children of others, this which is always easier). They probably believe that it is up to them to civilize the younger generation, since today’s parents are all bananas.

There are three other explanations for me.

The first is the idea that humiliation is a legitimate way of educating. The other is ashamed and the ashamed subject modifies the sinful behavior so as not to cross it anymore. In other words, it is for his own good, which legitimizes cruelty. It is used a lot, especially with people who are either smaller than us or who are lower in the food chain and cannot respond in kind.

The second is the lack of memory and empathy. They forgot how they were in children, how much these comments hurt. Children think as if children are those rubber balls used to exercise the muscles of the hand, which they wrinkle, but quickly regain their shape.

The third is, as you say, the fun of bullying. It is an illusion to think that bullying is limited to hobbies, or that it necessarily passes with age. The pleasure of disturbing the other, of bending him, of destabilizing him emotionally is psychiatric, but much more common than it seems. Experts say it gives an illusion of power and control. Of physical and moral superiority. They brought Martinha to tears and told themselves that neither they nor their dear children and grandchildren were “babies”, that is, inferior and defenseless creatures. I bet they were asking for a Big Mac to celebrate.

Antidote? We are creating future adults with better mental health, and in the meantime, we are teaching our kittens to endure these struggles.

