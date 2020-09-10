Astonishing growth in Lawsuit Financing Market was estimated to be US$ 712.30 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 4,120.70 Mn by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 21.5% over the Forecast Period Owing to Increasing Awareness about Lawsuit Financing among Individuals and Businesses , says Absolute Markets Insights

Civil lawsuits can be lengthy and burdensome on both the plaintiff as well as the defendant. A large number of resources need to be allocated for a lawsuit before it gets fully resolved. The financial burden on the stakeholders can even drive them towards bankruptcy. It is estimated that over forty million civil cases are filed in the U.S. each year. Business-to-Business lawsuits and individual-business lawsuits are also on the rise. Frivolous lawsuits can be detrimental for a company, especially when it is in the infant stage. The fees charged by the attorney can empty an individual’s pocket if he isn’t financially stable. Although personal loans can be taken by a mortgage, it is highly risky for the plaintiff to avail these, due to the volatile nature of lawsuits. In jury trials, which is popular in the U.S. under the Seventh Amendment, it is highly likely that the outcome is against your favour. In circumstances like these, third-party lawsuit financing agencies evaluate the merits of the case and they provide financial assistance during the trial. Lawsuit financing is increasingly becoming popular in countries such as the U.S., and the UK, which is leading to the growth of the global lawsuit financing market.

Commercial lawsuit financing is used by businesses to finance various business-to-business lawsuits. Arizona-based Pravati Capital focuses on providing lawsuit capital to large businesses. Their clients consist of several Fortune 500 companies. The company provides a commercial lawsuit financing up to a sum of US$ 20 Mn. Capital can be obtained on a case-to-case basis or based on a portfolio. Litigation funding is legal in countries such as the U.S, the UK and South Africa. In the U.K., the Association of Litigation Funders (ALF) is responsible for ensuring that litigation funding is along the rule of law that is prescribed in the U.K. Regulations that promotes litigation funding coupled with the growing acceptance of litigation funding as a result of its reduced risk for plaintiff, which is further expected to drive the growth of the global lawsuit financing market.

Key Findings of the Report:

In terms of revenue, global lawsuit financing market is expected to reach US$ 4,120.70 Mn by 2027 owing to the rising awareness among plaintiffs regarding the availability of financing solutions during the course of the trial.

On the basis of litigation funding type, commercial litigation accounted for the highest share in the global lawsuit financing market in 2018, due to the higher denominations associated with business-to-business settlements.

As far as geography is concerned, the Asia Pacific region is expected to show the maximum growth during the forecast period, due to the favorable government regulations that supports lawsuit financing.

Some of the players operating in the lawsuit financing market are are Bentham Capital LLC, Argenta Legal Funding, Fair Rate Funding, High Rise Financial, Oasis Legal Finance Group, LLC, Fast Funds, Vannin Capital PCC, Law Finance Group LLC, Law Finance Group LLC, LawCash, Lawsuit Financial LLC, Legalist, Inc., Global Funding Solutions LLC, Harbour Litigation Funding Limited, Pravati Capital LLC and Burford Capital Ltd., amongst others.

Global Lawsuit Financing Market:

By Litigation Funding Type

Consumer Litigation Funding

Commercial Litigation Funding

By End User

Individuals

Businesses

Small and Medium Firms

Large Firms

Attorneys

By Case Type

Class Action Lawsuit Funding

Labor Lawsuit Funding

Medical Malpractice Lawsuit Funding

Personal Injury Lawsuit Funding

Workers’ Compensation Claim Settlement Funding

Others

By Geography

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries

Denmark

Finland

Iceland

Sweden

Norway

Benelux Union

Belgium

The Netherlands

Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Singapore

Rest of Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

