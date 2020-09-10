Astonishing growth in Edge AI Software Market was estimated to be US$ 351.60 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to reach US$ 2,802.05 Mn by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 26.29% from 2019 to 2027 over the Forecast Period; says Absolute Markets Insights

Edge refers to the computing infrastructure that is present in devices such as commercial machines, and time series databases that extracts data from variety of equipment and sensors. These devices are separately positioned from the centralized computing system available on cloud. Embedded high performance computing (EHPC) enables technology to be deployed on smaller devices at a wider scale. Edge AI software allows independent processing of data and decision making even without the help of an internet connection. For instance, big tech companies like Nvidia, Qualcomm, and Apple have made huge leaps with the help of edge AI owing to its ability to process information locally and respond more quickly to situations. This is leading to an increased adoption of these solutions thereby attributing to the growth of the edge AI software market. Similarly, Bragi offers nanoAI which is a tool built for rapid development and deployment of efficient machine learning based algorithms for embedded, ultra-low power edge devices. This solution provides an end-to-end, cloud-to-edge, hardware and software infrastructure for facilitating the deployment of customers’ AI-based solutions.

At present, enterprises are rapidly adopting edge AI software to better connect with the consumers as software caters to different applications such as enterprise security, vehicle detection, object detection, and business intelligence amongst others. For instance, gorilla technology group offers a range of solutions that combines video analytics and IoT technology to deliver business intelligence insights for improving performance in sales, operations and also to better understand customer needs. This is owing to its real-time response, which eliminates the need to transfer data on cloud for further processing thereby decreasing the time taken to make decisions. Thus, the adoption of the software is constantly increasing, which in turn is leading to a rapid growth in the edge AI software market.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of edge AI software market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major regions across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

In terms of revenue, global Edge AI Software market is expected to reach US$ 2,802.05 Mn by 2027, owing to the increasing demand for edge control embedded intelligence across various business verticals.

On the basis of technology, machine learning segment is projected to hold the largest market share in 2018, owing to the increasing adoption of IoT enabled devices among the consumers.

On the basis of verticals, information technology segment is projected to hold the largest market share in 2018, a businesses are rapidly adopting the edge AI software to develop smart systems with an aim to convert more individuals into potential customers by leveraging machine and deep learning technologies.

Some of the players operating in the Edge AI Software market are Gorilla Technology Group, Inc., Nutanix, Imagimob AB, Google LLC, FogHorn Systems, Reality AI, Xailient, Microsoft, amongst others.

Edge AI Software Market:

By Offering

Solutions

Services

By Technology

Machine Learning

Computer Vision

Natural Language Processing

Others

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

By Vertical

Consumer Electronics

Education

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

Information Technology and Telecommunication

Retail

Automobile

Sports

Others

By Geography

North America S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Norway Sweden Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxemburg Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India New Zealand Australia South Korea Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Egypt Kuwait South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



