Citizenship … Education for what? | Opinion

In recent days, there has been a lot of talk about citizenship education. Allusions to what is, by right, a family task, appear more and more. The distribution of roles seems clear: the school teaches, the family educates. Is this really the case? Is this what happens in all schools from north to south of the country? Depending on the context and the times, it is not easy to reconcile education and teaching.

The fact that the choice of the subject Citizenship and Development may be optional means that the approach to some of these themes may never happen, especially by the family who have decided not to want their students to attend. Anyone who believes in being able and should have it under his authority, in order to deal with the issues covered by his program, because he feels prepared at different levels, to explain them and discuss them with his children, should not worry that teachers do, as you will have the opportunity to integrate them into family conversations. Or do parents, for fear of “brainwashing”, prefer not to address these issues?

From my point of view, the issue comes down to the difficulty of being tolerant and open to diversity. It is difficult to teach children, adolescents and young people to think, observe and discuss different points of view; to compare their experiences in first person and other examples or hypotheses. It is difficult to talk about certain topics without expressing your opinion. But this has always been the case, in various fields, from political ideology to religious ideology. From literature that couldn’t be read, to what is required reading, right now. The difficulty of building critical thinking, of accepting the difference in thought and choice, remains a challenge for everyone, including parents and education professionals.

For those who have been in education for decades, they have a very fresh memory of the time when everything was a school task. I am talking about traffic education, environmental, sexual, food, among others. We have often heard: “But don’t they teach you that at school? And we all remember the professors saying, with anguish and concern, that they didn’t know how to talk about certain topics beyond their personal opinion and experience. But they had to do it, in their own way, with their ideology. And how much of ideology has always been spent in history, natural science or Portuguese lessons? Let us have no illusions about this.

The equity sought is to balance the system, where the needs of each class, of each school, in collaboration with families, are met, in the approach of themes which allow children and young people to build their reflection by confronting different points of view and with a critical mind they can continue to make their ideological, political, religious, philosophical, cultural and environmental appropriations.

We want a fair education system. If this fairness involves putting in what makes thinking an option, then we are not stimulating thinking, thinking, the ability to develop an idea, to organize thinking, let alone the ability to make choices.

Knowledge of the context and the environment leads teachers to adapt the type of approaches they adopt. They can and always should be challenging and daring, but in degrees appropriate to the specific group. And with the collaboration of families and other stakeholders who know how to properly clarify the issues in question.

School has always been and is made of ideologies because it is made by people. And people think and are relational, by definition. There has always been a hidden curriculum, which often teaches more than the “parrots” that students have yet to charge.

We don’t like everything, we want something else. The balance that equity holds in itself allows the approach to many themes at school to be a lever for the development of students’ thinking, while in other schools it may be completely unnecessary.

I am finishing telling you a story, at the time when the liberalization of abortion was being discussed, I was the educational director of a Catholic school in Lisbon. A parent and guardian arranged a meeting with me to ask if I could make sure all the teachers in the school were Catholic and against abortion. Because he was and didn’t want his children to be exposed to other ideologies. This father knew well that children do not learn only with their ears, but that all the senses contribute to the construction of the thought and that the example of each teacher, of each model, is a contribution to the development of children. We ended this meeting and others realizing that diversity enriches and strengthens our beliefs, as we have learned to debate and justify them, making them stronger. Also running the risk of abandoning them. If so, it is because they were not convictions. They were beliefs with feet of clay. I have maintained for this family, after many years, a special esteem and friendship, reinforced by the frank discussion of ideas and positions, finding the necessary balance for the good of their children.

In the interests of students and children, first and foremost, and of the education system, let us be tolerant and achieve the fairness that the system advocates, no false questions.

