Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market was valued at US$ 36.88 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.45% over the Forecast Period, says Absolute Markets Insights

Population across the globe is constantly increasing along with the mortality rate of individuals. This is leading to pressure on healthcare services coupled with rising expectations on quality healthcare provisions. Augmented reality and virtual reality innovations are helping doctors and surgeons to diagnose, treat and perform surgeries on their patients more accurately by providing them with real-time access to data and patients’ information at a faster rate. Owing to this there is an increased adoption of augmented reality technologies across the healthcare industry, thereby contributing to the overall growth of the augmented reality and virtual reality market over the forecast period. With the implementation of these technologies, students and trainees are now able to have an understanding of various health issues and scenarios that they will be treating in the near future. This helps in providing real-time training thereby increasing the efficiency of the doctors to handle real-life situations without being nervous and to avoid further risks associated with such medical procedures.

Augmented reality allows surgeons to study their patients’ anatomy by inputting their MRI and CT scans data into the AR handsets and connect patient’s anatomy on top of their body before performing the surgery in real. They are able to visualize muscles, bones and other organs even without operating any part of the body. This helps doctors determine the exact positions of the operation. Augmented reality is not only being used for low-risk surgeries but it is also saving time in case of an emergency surgery to be performed as all information is readily available in the AR screens. These advancements in technology are helping doctors to minimize risk at the time of surgeries thereby increasing the adoption of the AR devices across the healthcare industry. On the other hand, virtual reality technology does not help in curing diseases but helps the patient to forget the pain. The technology is used for pain management and stress management of patients especially who are admitted in the hospitals as it transfers the individual to a different environment, place and time. Thus, enabling them to decrease the stigma that is affecting them and provide a more pleasant patient experience. Owing to this the augmented reality and virtual reality market is expected to grow rapidly. For instance, ImmersiveTouch offers virtual reality and augmented reality solutions for surgical planning, training, and education. The platform creates 3D replicas of patients through scans which allow surgeons to study the patient along with his/her team and determine the surgery process. The AR devices also allow the surgeons to cut, draw on the patient’s anatomy to replicate a real procedure. Therefore, due to the increasing efficiency of doctors in the real operation the adoption of AR devices is increasing across the healthcare segment.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of augmented reality and virtual reality market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

On the basis of offering, hardware segment is expected to witness highest CAGR over the forecast period (2019 – 2027) owing to increased adoption of AR devices across various vertical such as healthcare, gaming and entertainment, and aerospace and defense amongst others

On the basis of region, Europe is expected to grow at a highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing investment on AR by the startups across this region.

On the basis of vertical, education is expected to grow rapidly owing to its increasing application in learning and training purposes across schools and universities.

On the basis of technology, mobile augmented technology is expected to grow rapidly due to the increasing demand of companies to give customers a better buying experience with the use of mobile augmented reality.

Some of the players operating in the augmented reality and virtual reality market are Aero Glass, Chetu Inc, CSE Software Inc., EON Reality, Facebook Technologies, LLC (Oculus), Fpt Software, Google, LLC, Jasoren, KELLTON TECH, Lenovo, Microsoft, Mindtree Limited, Oxagile, PTC, Sigma Software, Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc, Spin VR Corp., TechViz, Upskill, Vuzix Corporation, and Wikitude GmbH amongst others.

Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market :

By Offerings

Hardware Standalone Sensors Accelerometers Gyroscopes Magnetometers Proximity Sensors Others Semiconductor Components Integrated Circuits Processors/Controllers Cameras Position Trackers Others Integrated Head-mounted Displays Head-up Displays Gesture-tracking Devices Projectors and Display Walls Software 3D Modelling Software Visualization Software Remote Collaboration Software Documentation Software Workflow Optimization Software Navigation Software Others Services Professional Services Managed Services



By AR/VR Technology

Monitor-based Technology

Near-eye-based Technology

Mobile Augmented Reality

Non-immersive Technology

Semi-immersive Technology

Fully Immersive Technology

By End User

Individual

Businesses Aerospace and Defense Education Gaming and Entertainment Healthcare Travel and Tourism Transportation and Logistics Others



By Geography

North America

S

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway

Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

