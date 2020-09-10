Digitization in Lending Market estimated to Reach US$ 33,547.3 Mn by 2022, Due to Increasing Digitalization in Banking Industry

A new statistical data titled as, Digitization in Lending Market has recently added by Absolute Markets Insights to its vast repository. This informative research report has been compiled by using primary and secondary research techniques which helps to readers to gain complete knowledge on the Digitization in Lending Market. It has been aggregated on the basis of different market segments along with its subtypes. The changing dynamics of the Digitization in Lending Market have been examined on the basis of type, size, applications, and end-users. The main objective of this research report provides detailed analytical data on business growth and challenges factors.

Digital lending is an advancement in the lending and borrowing process which is carried out on the online or digital platform without making use of paperwork.

Digitization in Lending Market Participants include Rise Credit, FirstCash, Inc., Speedy Cash, LendUp, Elevate, NetCredit, Avant, Inc., Opportunity Financial, LLC., Prosper Marketplace, Inc., The Business Backer LLC., Headway Capital Partners LLP, Blue Vine, Lendio, RapidAdvance, AmigoLoans Ltd, Lendico, Trigg, Lending Stream, 118118Money, Simplic, Wonga Group, OnDeck, Kabbage, Inc., Fundation Group LLC, among others. For instance, on 18 March 2016, AmigoLoans, UK’s leading guarantor loan provider, had significantly increased its new lending capacity through the completion of a new syndicated bank facility.

Across the globe, several regions have been considered to study some significant parameters of the businesses. North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and Europe have been analyzed on the basis of various parameters of businesses such as type, size, application, and end-users. The global Digitization in Lending Market is presented to various readers as a snapshot of different business strategies. To increase the outcome of the industries some applicable sales methodologies have been included in this research report.

Digitization is the reason of large-scale transformations across multiple aspects of business. Digitization in banking industry is the major factor driving the growth of the Digitization in Lending Market. Digitization also provides opportunities for value creation. It allows banks to more effectively target their customers with relevant, thoughtful, and more appropriately timed offers. Banks gain the ability to provide a better customer experience, increase loan originations in various asset classes, provide more loans with no additional risk or staff and reduce their cost per loan.

The lack of interoperability and standards may affect the growth of digitization in lending market. The financial services sector handles sensitive information about individuals and enterprises. With the emergence of fintech, more data is now available in digital formats, which makes it easier to analyze and generate insights but also makes the data more susceptible to security breaches, which may affect the growth of Digitization in Lending Market. However, companies are looking forward in introducing good digital lending platform through the use of SSL layers for encryption, which may help companies to face these challenges effectively

Digital channels seek opportunity in improving customer experience. Non-digital lending processes for customers to interpret turnaround time, low predictability and low transparency. According to Federal Reserve survey in 2016, about 42% respondents felt that non-digitalized process was difficult, and about 45% complained of long wait for credit decision. Whereas, in contrast with online lenders, only 26% respondent’s complaint about difficult process, Hence, the digital or online lenders offer a smoother application process and faster credit decision, and this is expected to generate immense opportunity for digitization in lending market

The on-Computer Segment Holds Major Dominance in the Aforementioned Market in 2017

The on-computer deployment segment accounted for the highest share in the global digitization in lending market in the year 2017. The large use of computers in various industries for digital lending is the key factor contributing towards the growth of the segment. With digital lending, the documents can be retrieved from the borrower’s internet banking account or simply uploaded via computer. The borrower’s credit report is fetched online and helps a digital lending platform to provide collateral free personal loans. So, without actually seeing the borrower, the loan is approved and disbursed. Therefore, on-computer segment is the dominant segment and is projected to show substantial growth in forecast period.

China is Expected to Account for the Largest Market Share in the Digitization in Lending Market During the Forecast Period from 2017-2026

China is expected to register the highest CAGR growth between 2018 – 2026. The rising adoption of online methods for banking in China and a strong base of the banking industry in the country is expected to propel the growth of the Digitization in Lending Market over the few years. Moreover, increasing number of SME’s and startups are expected to significantly contribute to the growth of the market in the country. Also, with the increasing technological developments and adoption of new security platforms such as SSL in this region, are the reasons to boost the market.

Digitization in Lending Market – By Loan Type

Personal Loans

Auto Loans

Business Loans

Market By Deployment

On Computer

On Smart Phone

Manufacturing & Industrial Facilities

Others

Digitization in Lending Market By Region

North America U.S. Rest of North America

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

China

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America



