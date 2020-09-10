Angola’s first municipal councils postponed – UNITA speaks of lack of political will | Africa

UNITA, Angola’s largest opposition party, criticized the postponement of municipal elections in the country, initially scheduled for this year, attributing the decision to fears of a “historic defeat” for the ruling party.

“The government knows it would have a historic defeat in the municipal elections. The government has failed. The governance of the president, João Lourenço, started with very high expectations, but quickly turned to frustration, disappointment. There are no solutions to revive the economy, there are no innovative solutions to undertake a sustainable development strategy in our country. He does not want to risk losing power through local power. It’s a party platform, ”Liberty Chiaka, president of the UNITA parliamentary group, told Lusa by telephone.

For Chiaka, the Angolan executive “cannot claim the pandemic to postpone the elections”, and felt that there is “a lack of political will” on the part of the country’s leaders.

“The country will open up to great mass acts,” he said, pointing to the opening of schools, churches and sports activities in the coming weeks. “It can not be justified that, on the one hand, the company is open to large agglomerations, if on the other hand the realization of the municipalities is conditioned, probably because the conditions are not created”, he said. declared.

The UNITA parliamentary leader accused the Angolan government of “managing power”.

“We are very sorry and we condemn in the strictest terms that the government continues to manage power at the expense of governance,” he said.

Chiaka said that in Angola “unfortunately the party’s agenda wins”. He gave examples from Malawi, where presidential elections were held in June, and Côte d’Ivoire, where presidential elections are scheduled for October.

“There are several examples of other political geographies which, in the midst of this crisis, have tried not to paralyze,” Chiaka said, considering that the non-holding of municipal elections this year in Angola “is proof of the ‘incompetence of the government’.

“We are going to put pressure on the government, we are going to put pressure on the party that is in government [MPLA – Movimento Popular de Libertação de Angola], in the sense of [eleições] municipalities in 2021. Angola has already waited a long time, ”he stressed.

On Tuesday, members of the Council of the Republic of Angola believed, for the most part, that there were no conditions to hold the country’s first municipal elections. Because of the pandemic and because the legal framework is not complete.

According to Rosa Cruz e Silva, spokesperson for the structure, Angolan municipal elections will be held when conditions allow. The document resulting from the extraordinary meeting of the Council of the Republic held to analyze the impact of covid-19 in Angola states that the preparation and organization of municipalities must continue.

At the opening of Tuesday’s meeting, João Lourenço believed that, despite the consensus, the need to establish a local autarkic power, through legal support, the truth is that this has not yet been possible.

João Lourenço recalled that in March 2018, during a meeting of the Council of the Republic, he had mentioned the intention to hold municipal elections in 2010.

“We recognize all the efforts made by the National Assembly to approve part of the municipal legislative package, but, without necessarily pointing the blame, we agree that all is not done, the work is not finished yet”, a he declared.

For João Lourenço, it is not possible in a democratic and legal state to hold elections of any kind without legal support.

