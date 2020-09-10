Pressure for induced births rises, as ‘guaranteed negative test’ for covid-19 | Cheers

“It is better to give birth in a shopping center. At least you don’t have any tracking restrictions. This is the motto of the campaign launched this week by the Portuguese Association for the Rights of Pregnant Women. “Pregnant women and parturients continue, in many Portuguese hospitals, to be prevented from having a companion during hospitalizations, childbirth and postpartum, under the cover of the covid-19 pandemic, while shopping centers, restaurants and public transport (…) have long been frequented almost freely, ”wrote the Association in a press release.

