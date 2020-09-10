Here is Netflix’s first Portuguese original: “Gloria”, a “Cold War Thriller” | TV

The Glória series, a thriller set during the Cold War, directed by Tiago Guedes, is Netflix’s first original Portuguese project, produced by SPi, by Grupo SP Televisão, and co-produced by RTP, announced this Thursday on Platform.

Glória has an original argument by Pedro Lopes, one of the authors of the Auga Seca series and several soap operas, and directed by Tiago Guedes, who directed A Herdade, a distinguished film a year ago as part of the Mostra of Venice.

Actors Miguel Nunes, Carolina Amaral, Victoria Guerra, Afonso Pimentel, Adriano Luz and Gonçalo Waddington are among the protagonists, as well as Joana Ribeiro, Marcelo Urgeghe, Sandra Faleiro, Carloto Cotta, Maria João Pinho, Inês Castel-Branco, Rafael Morais and Leonor Silveira.

Glória, set in the 1960s, at the height of the Cold War, is being recorded in the Ribatejo region and Lisbon, according to information released Thursday by Netflix.

The action is concentrated in the village of Glória do Ribatejo, where the American broadcasting center RARET is located, which issues Western propaganda for the Eastern bloc.

Engineer João Vidal, from families supporting the Estado Novo dictatorship, but recruited by the KGB, Moscow’s secret police, “undertakes high-risk espionage missions that can change the course of Portuguese history and global ”.

The village becomes an “unlikely stage of the Cold War”, where Washington and Moscow fight for control of Europe. João Vidal, after having made contact with the reality of the colonial war, “will understand that, whatever his side, the world (…) is never black and white”.

Spi executive director José Amaral, quoted in the Netflix statement, says Glória is part of a path and a “strategic vision for international expansion,” which the producer is following.

“As producers, this moment also represents the beginning of a new cycle for the Portuguese audiovisual market, since it places our country on the roadmap of major international productions that Netflix advocates”, continues José Amaral.

The producer underlines “the privilege of being able to count on the participation of RTP”, “a formidable partner in this positioning”.

RTP1 and RTP Internacional program director José Fragoso, also mentioned in the Netflix press release, affirms, for his part, that “the start of the shooting of the Glória series represents the arrival of Portuguese television fiction on a new level. of quality and demand. “.

“With an indisputable international profile, developed by an experienced and rigorous SP team, ‘Tiago Guedes’ series will be the first national fiction project to rely on Netflix’s exceptional international production and distribution capacity,” he said. .

Fragoso insists on RTP’s role as a “decisive element” of investment and development “in the regular production of series” in Portugal, and considers this production “as a historic moment for Portuguese audiovisual production”.

The Netflix press release also mentions the Secretary of State for Cinema, Audiovisual and Media, Nuno Artur Silva, who welcomes the first Portuguese co-production with the platform and recalls the support provided by the Tourism, Cinema and Audiovisual.

Nuno Artur hopes that this will be the first of “many other projects that will give visibility to the creativity of Portuguese writers, directors and producers, and give the country’s cinema and audiovisual sector a new dynamism”.

SPi was founded in 2007, as part of the SP Televisão group, dedicated to the development and production of international projects. Netflix, a global streaming service, is present in more than 190 countries and adds 193 million paid subscriptions, the platform’s statement concludes.

