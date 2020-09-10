circulate it around the world – Observe

Santa Casa da Misericórdia de Lisboa helps ensure that this information, essential for public clarification, is open and free for all.

Santa Casa Misericórdia in Lisbon

The first challenge is to mobilize scientists from around the world: to achieve, as quickly as possible, a vaccine capable of stopping the spread of the new coronavirus pandemic. There is, however, a next step that must be planned in time and without which the production of a vaccine does not matter: the ability to take it around the world and arrive in droves everywhere.

The accounts are starting to be drawn up: being able to transport a single dose of a vaccine to Covid-19, carrying it to 7.8 billion people, will require the use of 8,000 jumbo jets, large carriers (like the Boeing 747 and 767 models and the Airbus A330) which can accommodate more passengers and cargo, but even have their days numbered, due to the high costs and lack of return to height they imply for air carriers. And the counts are being done optimistically, as it is expected that it will be necessary to carry several doses of the vaccine – and not just one per person.

Worried, the aviation industry and the IATA – International Air Transport Association are starting to take a stand. In an alert circulated by the British newspaper The Guardian, the international aviation group says it is working with airlines, airports, health organizations and pharmaceutical companies to plan the circulation of a vaccine around the world, but has already encountered several possible obstacles.

Some call it “the mission of the century” for “the global air cargo industry,” as the Executive Director of the International Air Transport Association, Alexandre de Juniac, quoted by The Guardian. Among the outstanding doubts, there are the limitations of the movement of products in different parts of the world – and between countries on different continents – and also the foreseeable specificities of this type of air transport because, recalls the British newspaper, “vaccines must also be stored at a specific temperature, which means that not all planes are ready to transport them ”.

Even if we assume that half of the necessary vaccines can be transported by land, the air cargo industry will still face the greatest challenge of transporting a single product. When planning their immunization programs, especially in developing countries, governments must take full account of the limited air cargo capacity that currently exists, ”said De Juniac.

The IATA director general also warned, as quoted by The Guardian, of the impossibility of transporting the necessary doses of the vaccine to all regions of the world without significant changes: “If the borders remain closed, if the reduction in the number of traveling if the fleets [de aviões das transportadores aéreas] stay on earth and if the current reduction in staff is maintained, the ability to circulate life-saving vaccines will be greatly compromised ”.