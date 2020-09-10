The European Union plans to open a lawsuit against London | Brexit

The United Kingdom and the European Union are holding an emergency meeting on Thursday due to Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s plan not to respect certain provisions of the “Brexit” agreement, negotiated and ratified with Brussels. In the background, Brussels is studying the possibility of initiating proceedings against the London government for breach of agreement.

European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic meets Michael Gove in London, with meetings in the British capital also between EU negotiator Michel Barnier and British negotiator David Frost.

The London decision supposes the violation of international law, in particular as regards the provisions agreed with the 27 Member States on the customs regime applied to trade with Northern Ireland, the mechanisms for reversing these provisions and the conditions of the subsidies. state enterprises.

The move was seen as a form of pressure from Johnson to force Brussels into a more favorable trade deal.

However, according to Reuters sources, if Brussels isn’t happy with what London has to say, it can try to invoke the terms of the Withdrawal Agreement to take legal action against the UK, well. that the affair should not be concluded before the date on which the ties between the two parties are definitively severed, on December 31.

“The legal mechanism to resolve a dispute between the two parties, in light of the withdrawal agreement, exists,” a European diplomat involved in the “Brexit” process told Reuters. Two other official sources said the Commission will review the UK proposal before there is a final decision on a dispute.

“I am very concerned about the announcements by the British government regarding its intention to violate the Withdrawal Agreement. It violates international law and undermines confidence,” Community Chief Executive Ursula von der Leyen wrote on Twitter on Wednesday. .

