Ultrasound Sensors Market Size, Share 2020, Growth Outlook, Trends and Regional Forecast To 2026

The ultrasonic sensors market was valued at USD 3.63 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach a value of USD 6.90 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 11.35%, during the forecast period (2020-2025)

MurataManufacturing, Maxbotix, Massa, RockwellAutomation, SenixCorporation, Blatek, Migatron, Omron, Pepperl+Fuchs, SchneiderElectric, Philips, MorganTechnicalCeramics, GEHealthcare, GemsSensors, TEConnectivity, Acuson, AGElectronics, Multicomp, Vermon, Esaote, SensComp

Ultrasound Sensors Breakdown Data by Type :-

Instrument Grade Ultrasonic Sensor

Environmental Grade Ultrasonic Sensor

Piezoelectric Ultrasonic Sensors

Other

Ultrasound Sensors Breakdown Data by Application :-

Mechanical Engineering/Machine Tool

Food and Beverage

Woodworking and Furniture

Building Materials

Agriculture

Construction

Pulp and Paper

Pharma & Healthcare

Other

Key Market Trends

Creating a large automotive industry Demand for Ultrasonic Sensors

ultrasonic devices offer multiple applications in automotive sensors, such as parking assistance, security alarm, avoid collisions, object detection, and automatic braking systems. They play an important role in shaping the future of next-generation driver assistance and self-driving system.

On-board sensing systems are offered in advanced car for the premium. This system relies on ultrasonic sensors to measure the relative distance of objects from the car. Long-range radar capabilities that are integrated with the cruise control system to avoid collisions between vehicles. The sensor is also used to detect the distance at the end of the car’s rear parking aid and the control of braking.

North America to Account for Significant Market Share

North America has been a traditional leader in the market of ultrasonic sensors due to a number of factors. market penetration is quite high in this sector and the presence of some giant automotive and manufacturing is a growth factor that is very important.

Among the countries of North America, the United States holds the majority of market share, while the Canadian market is expected to grow faster than the US market. Health expenditure per capita in the United States is very high, bigger than advanced counterparts in Europe.

Since the ultrasonic sensor can visualize the internal state of the human body without damaging it, they are widely used in various medical inspections, including prenatal radiographic examination can not be applied.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of Ultrasound Sensors Market in these regions, from 2020 to 2026 (forecast), covering:- North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa

Table of contents:

Part 1. Summary

Part 2. Report Methodology

Part 3. Market Overview

Part 4. Industry Value Chain

Part 5. Competitive Landscape

Part 6. Segmentation by Type

Part 7. Segmentation by Application

Part 8. Regional Perspectives

Part 9. Company Profiles

Part 10. Market Forecast

Part 11. Market Drivers

Part 12. Industry Activity

Part 13. Appendix.

