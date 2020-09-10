La Roche-Posay launches varnishes in partnership with the oncology community | Beauty

October is International Breast Cancer Prevention Month – Pink October – and to mark this date, the dermocosmetics brand has partnered with five women diagnosed with the disease, who are present daily across the online world, across the world. sharing of testimonials, to create a set of varnish. The objective is to give “color to the lives of all the women who use them”, specifies the brand in a press release sent to the PUBLIC.

One of the side effects of cancer treatments is increased fragility of the nails, which are brittle and dry. These varnishes, with a formula composed of Mexoryl and silicon, protect the nails from external factors, such as sun risk and oncological therapies, by strengthening them.

In a press release from the brand, marketing director Andreia Lança underlines that the objective of this campaign, the first of the brand to ally with a cause, is to “support all women who undergo treatment for cancer”, as well as to educate the public and send a warning message for this disease.

“We believe that women should feel beautiful at all times of their life and therefore we have tried to give voice to every woman, who has created a color of varnish in the laboratory to mark the Pink October”, adds- she, in the same press release.

The five women from different countries invited to participate in the campaign created the shades of pink – the color linked to this type of cancer – with their story in mind, to send a warning message and inspire others who, like you, go through the same situation.

