Chlor-Alkali Market 2020-2028 produced as a result of electrolysis of saltwater booming at a CAGR of +5% with Olin Corporation, Solvay S.A., Tata Chemicals, Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Axiall Corporation

Chlor-alkali is an industrial process widely used to produce chlorine, caustic soda, and other chlorine and sodium derived/based products such as sodium hypochlorite, hydrochloric acid, chlorosulphonic acid, bleaching power, polyaluminium chloride, hydrogen gas, and chlorinated paraffin. The chlor-alkali process used for the electrolysis of sodium chloride solutions. It is the technology used to produce chlorine and sodium hydroxide, which are commodity chemicals required by industry.

Global Chlor-Alkali Market is expanding on a rapid rate at US$ +102 Bn with a booming CAGR at +5% for the time span of 2020-2028.

Global Chlor-Alkali Market

Key Players of Global Chlor-Alkali Market:

Olin Corporation (U.S.)

Solvay S.A. (Belgium)

Tata Chemicals Limited (India)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (U.S.)

Axiall Corporation (U.S.)

AkzoNobel N.V. (Netherlands)

Formosa Plastic Corporation (Taiwan)

Hanwha Chemical Corporation (Korea)

Tosoh Corporation (Japan)

Nirma Limited (India)

Tronox (U.S.)

The Chlor-Alkali Market report offers a quantitative and qualitative statistics about its basics on a global as well as provincial level. It offers a comprehensive overview of the global market along with the market influencing factors. Furthermore, it offers an in-depth description of the global Chlor-Alkali Market with respect to the dynamics of the market such as internal and external driving forces, restraining factors, risks, challenges, threats, and opportunities.

Global Chlor-Alkali Market segmentation by research type:

Primary

Secondary

Global Chlor-Alkali Market segmentation by Service product:

Chlorine

Caustic soda

Soda ash

Global Chlor-Alkali Market segmentation by applications:

Chlorine (EDC/PVC, Organic chemicals, Inorganic chemicals, Isocyanates, Chlorinated intermediates, Propylene oxide, Pulp & paper, C1/C2 aromatics, Water treatment , Other applications)

Caustic Soda (Alumina, Inorganic chemicals, Organic chemicals, Food pulp & paper, Soaps & detergents, Textiles, Water treatment, Steel/ metallurgy- sintering, Other Applications)

Soda Ash (Glass, Soaps & detergents, Metallurgy, Water treatment, Pulp & paper, Other applications)

Global Chlor-Alkali Market segmentation by region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle east & Africa

This Global Chlor-Alkali Market report comes with an in-depth analysis of different regions. This Global Chlor-Alkali Market report focuses on the straight forward model of SWOT analysis, which helps in auditing the industries and gives the current status of the companies.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Chlor-Alkali Market Overview

Chapter 2. Market Competition by Players / Suppliers

Chapter 3. Sales and Revenue by Regions

Chapter 4. Sales and Revenue by Type

Chapter 5. Chlor-Alkali Market Sales and revenue by Application

Chapter 6. Market Players profiles and sales data

Chapter 7. Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 8. Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Down Stream Buyers

Chapter 9. Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 10. Chlor-Alkali Market effective factors Analysis

Chapter 11. Market Size and Forecast

Chapter12. Conclusion

Chapter13. Appendix

Continued….

