Mário Barroso wanted to tell the story of the woman who wanted to be free | Interview

“I’m not a director,” Mário Barroso tells us. Let’s go! How could he not, given that this week Moral Order, the fourth feature film he is directing, opens after the TV movie Anniversary (2000), O Milagre Segundo Salomé (2004) and Um Amor de Perdição (2008 )? He specifies, between two smiles: “A director is a guy who starts filming in his early twenties. Well, I started filming when I was 50… And my status is not as a director, my job was a director of photography!

