Moria: Natzy slept with her two children in the open air, like thousands of refugees | Greece

With the little that was left standing after the big fire of the day before being destroyed by new fires, during the night nothing remains of Campo de Moria, the gigantic refugees from the Greek island of Lesbos. Of the approximately 13,000 asylum seekers living there, some were able to take refuge in tents that exist outside the camp, others found refuge in the support center of a non-governmental organization, but most even spent the night outdoors, in hills, roads or parking lots.

“Our house has burned down, my shoes have burned, we have no food, we have no water,” Valencia, an eight-year-old Congolese girl, barefoot, told a Reuters reporter, asking a cookie. Next door, the 30-year-old mother with a newborn baby on her lap said they slept by the side of the road. “There is no food, there is no milk for the baby,” said Natzy Malala.

On Wednesday evening, the Greek government announced its intention to temporarily relocate people living in the countryside in tents, a ferry and two ships that were due to be sent to the island on Thursday. Some nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) distributed sleeping bags. Volunteers and locals organized themselves with refugee groups to help the most vulnerable, but it was impossible to reach everyone.

Athens, according to the Migration Ministry, sent tents and was trying to pitch them outside the camp when the new fires broke out.

“There is still a small fire in the camp and most of the refugees are hiding everywhere,” wrote Salam Aldeen, founder and coordinator of the NGO Team Humanity, at dawn on Facebook, which has its center 150 meters away. perimeter of the field. “Now we have refugees sleeping peacefully in our house, and after more than 24 hours of sleep, I have just one last word to wish you a restful night.”

Team Humanity volunteers spent Wednesday welcoming people and trying to get refugees to at least get bottled water which they managed to buy with money from various organizations.

“Now we are the only community center in Moria that has not burned down, and it’s very sad,” Aldeem said. “All the NGOs that worked hard and built shelters lost them. We don’t know what the plan will be or where 13,000 people will go. I hope they all leave eventually, not only the island but the country as well. “

Despite Aldeem’s wishes, what little is known about the authorities’ plans is not to return these asylum seekers from Lesvos. After all, the circumstances that transformed a space planned in 2015 as a temporary center for those arriving in Europe, with a capacity of 2,750 people, have not changed in Europe’s largest refugee camp, symbol of everything. which failed in the migration policy of the latter. years.

Only the 406 children who were there alone left Moria. They went to the city of Thessaloniki on three flights. The first left the island on Wednesday evening, the last, with 85 minors, on Thursday morning.

Germany calls on other member states

The European Commission has offered to help with the resettlement of these children. The German federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia has offered to take in 1,000 of the more than 12,000 remaining refugees, but this is expected to take at least a few days.

Berlin appealed, through the Minister of Foreign Affairs: “What happened in Moria is a humanitarian catastrophe. We must clarify as soon as possible, with the European Commission and the other Member States [da UE], how can we help Greece, ”asked Heiko Maas. “This also implies that other countries of the European Union are available to receive migrants”, he stressed.

But without other countries or Brussels seeming determined to help find a lasting solution, as has always been planned, Athens apparently intends to replace the burning center with a closed structure, a building to be erected in place of the old one. camp. City officials disagree and say the 85,000 residents will interpret the construction as a sign that asylum seekers will stay there permanently. “There is still no decision. It’s in the air, ”Costas Moutzouris, governor of the northern Aegean region, told Reuters.

A government official, quoted by the Kathimerini newspaper, says welcoming people on boats is not a solution and sends the wrong message to migrants who naturally wish to leave Lesbos.

Meanwhile, Athens continues to send police reinforcements to the island. After the three riot police units that arrived on Wednesday to prevent the refugees from reaching the island’s capital, Mitilini, six other units of this force, four crime prevention and law enforcement teams and a Service de Attica security (private, working with the government). In total, writes the daily Kathimerini, there are now 900 agents on the island, including 240 private bodyguards.

