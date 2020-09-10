Athletic Footwear Market: Global Impact Of Covid-19 On Industry Chain Analysis And Regional Market Forecast 2020 To 2027

Global athletic footwear market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of athletic footwear market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Global Athletic Footwear Market By Product Type (Insert, Sports Shoes, Hiking Shoes, Backpacking Shoes), End-User (Men, Women, Kids), Distribution Channel (Store Based, Non-Store Based), Price-Based (Premium, Mid, Economy), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

To Remain ‘Ahead’ Of Your Competitors, Request for a FREE Sample Here (with covid 19 Impact Analysis) @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-athletic-footwear-market&DW

Global athletic footwear market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 96.10 billion by 2026, registering a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The rise in the market value can be attributed to rising health awareness, changing consumer lifestyle and technological advancements.

Athletic footwear includes those shoes that are developed for sports and other outdoor activities. They are shoes that are specially designed for each different sport including basketball, baseball, tennis etc., and also include shoes designed for walking, running, hiking, gym etc. Tailor-made and lightweight athletic footwear is also gaining the attention of consumers.

Market Drivers:

The rising awareness about the health benefits of sports and fitness activities which can help in reducing the risks of various illnesses like depression, diabetes, obesity etc, drives the growth of this market.

The growth of the retail e-commerce sector worldwide

Changing consumer lifestyle and rise in the level of disposable income of consumers

Increasing awareness about the importance of using right type of shoes in order to prevent muscle injuries, leg injuries, knee pain, hip pain, and back pain, thereby stimulating the demand for athletic shoes

Technological advancement helps companies to manufacture quality shoes in less time

The development of new and innovative shoes, including customized and light weighted athletic footwear drive the growth of this market

Market Restraints:

Rising prices of raw materials hampers the growth of this market

Growing levels of geriatric population against the reduced younger age group of populace is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Rising prevalence of fake and brand copied athletic footwear products

Make an Enquiry before Buying @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-athletic-footwear-market&DW

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2018, SIGNA Sports Groups took over and acquired, the online pioneer in athletic shoes and sportswear, Stylefile, thereby deliberately further expanding its e-commerce portfolio. SIGNA Sports Group would now be able to reach a large customer base especially across Europe.

In March, 2018, VF Corporation announced that they had agreed to acquire Altra, an athletic and performance based footwear brand from ICON Health & Fitness. This purchase of the Altra brand would help VF Corporation to expand and reshape their product portfolio of powerful brands, thereby leading to maximum customer satisfaction.

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include vendor positioning grid, market time line analysis, market overview and guide, company positioning grid, company market share analysis, standards of measurement, top to bottom analysis and vendor share analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the athletic footwear market are Nike, Inc., Adidas AG, SKECHERS USA, Inc., New Balance, ASICS Corporation, PUMA SE, VF Corporation., K-Swiss., Wolverine World Wide, Inc., Converse, Under Armour, Inc., WOODLAND WORLDWIDE., Saucony and TBL Licensing LLC amongst others.

Read More @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-athletic-footwear-market?DW

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email @ Corporat[email protected]