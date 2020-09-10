Collagen Peptides Market Report 2020 | Coronavirus-Covid19 Impact Analysis With Top Manufacturers Analysis: Bd, Cardinal Health, Terumo, B. Braun, Smiths Medical, Etc. | Inforgrowth

Global Collagen Peptides Market By Application (Food & Beverages, Nutritional Products, Cosmetics & Personal Care Products and Pharmaceuticals), Form (Dry, Liquid), Source (Bovine, Porcine, Marine & Poultry), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027.

Collagen peptides market is expected to grow at a rate of 10.00% in the forecast period 2020 to 2027. Rising application in the nutritional products industry is driving the market growth.

Collagen peptides are a versatile source of protein and an important element of healthy nutrition. Their nutrition and physiological properties promote the health of bones and joints and contribute to beautiful skin.

Various factors such as rising popularity of collagen-based functional products, growing use of collagen as additive and wide applications of collagen peptides are responsible for driving the growth of this market. Disease transmission from animal based collagen products and efficacy of isolated collagen protein and increasing veganism are various restraints.

On the other hand, research advances and biotechnological advancement has discovered the utilization and incorporation of collagen peptides in pharmaceutical applications and biomedical uses which is one of the opportunities of this market. High dependency on the cosmeceuticals and diet products along with changing lifestyle and urbanization prices is one of the challenge being faced by this market.

This collagen peptides market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on collagen peptides market contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Global Collagen Peptides Market Scope and Market Size

Collagen peptides market is segmented on the basis of source, form and application. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of source, the market is segmented into bovine, porcine, marine & poultry

Based on the form the collagen peptides market is segmented into dry and liquid

Based on application, the market is segmented into food & beverages, nutritional products, cosmetics & personal care products and pharmaceuticals. Food & beverages are further bifurcated into beverages, dairy products, snacks, soups, and sauces meat products, confectionery products and others. Others are further segmented into bakery products, cereals, and desserts

North America is dominating the market due to better R&D in the domain of novel drug delivery techniques, huge-scale utilization of cosmetic products, and a good industrial framework. However, Asia-Pacific region is also expected to grow in upcoming period due to the rising awareness regarding nutritional health, along with that increasing industrial sector, and growing number of slaughterhouses, poultry houses, and marine products is also augmenting the market growth in the forecast period.

The countries covered in the collagen peptides market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa(MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa(MEA)

The major players covered in the collagen peptides report are Tessenderlo Group, Gelita AG, Holista CollTech Ltd., Darling Ingredients, Nitta Gelatin India Ltd., Gelnex, Lapi Gelatin Spa, Weishardt, Ewald-Gelatin GmbH, Collagen Solutions, Amicogen Inc., Rousselot, Danish Crown A/S, Italgelatine S.P.A, Cargill, Incorporated. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analyst understands competitive strengths and provides competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

