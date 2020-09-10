Germany reports first case of African swine fever – Observer

Germany has recorded a first case of African swine fever – which does not affect humans – in a dead wild boar near the border with Poland, the Minister of Agriculture announced on Thursday.

The African swine fever virus was detected in the carcass of a wild boar found in the Brandenburg region, near the Polish border.

“Unfortunately our suspicions were confirmed”, after analyzes carried out by the federal Friedrich-Loeffler laboratory, specializing in this type of virus, declared Julia Klockner during a press conference. The minister stressed that the virus and the consumption of infected pigs are not “dangerous” for humans. This first confirmed case is bad news for German producers, as it can immediately curb pork exports abroad, especially to Asia.

The virus, which causes fatal internal bleeding in most infected animals, was detected a few months ago in wild boars in Poland. At the time, Germany installed electric fences more than 100 kilometers long along the Polish border to prevent infected animals from crossing into German territory.

The Berlin authorities have implemented other measures, such as the use of drones and dogs to detect dead boars. The discovery of this infected carcass in the Brandenburg region could lead to the implementation of measures to ban the exploitation and export of pigs reared in eastern Germany.

In 2014, the African swine fever virus spread to countries in Eastern Europe (Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Serbia, Moldova, Slovakia and Romania). Slaughtering contaminated cattle is the only way to stop the spread of the epidemic and it affects the business of German herders.

Germany produces five million tonnes of pork annually, being the leading European exporter in the sector. The country benefited economically from the swine fever that hit producers in the People’s Republic of China in 2018, where more than one million animals were officially slaughtered.