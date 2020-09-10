Fuel and leisure prices push inflation to zero in August | Prices

While in certain goods, such as food products or restaurant meals, the pandemic led to a rise in prices, the fall in fuels and activities linked to culture and leisure led, in August, to a further drop in the rate of inflation, which is now zero and in line with what is happening in the rest of Europe.

In a confirmation of the first estimate presented on the last day of last month, the National Institute of Statistics (INE) announced on Thursday that the annual inflation rate in August was 0%. In other words, on average, compared to the same month last year, prices have not changed in Portugal.

However, by looking specifically at certain classes of products, it is possible to see that there were significant variations, both upward and downward, in the prices recorded during the year.

On the rise, the restaurant and hotel segment stood out, with a price variation of 1.7% over one year. This increase is recorded specifically in catering (in accommodation services the price variation is even negative) and was already greater at the start of the pandemic.

The increase in the prices of food products and non-alcoholic beverages is even more significant, with an annual variation of 2.3% in August. Here too, we note a slowdown in price increases, which reached 3.8% in April.

In a downward direction, prices for energy products, which in August were 4.1% lower than last year. Despite this, in May, the negative year-over-year change reached 10.9%.

Prices in the leisure, leisure and culture segment, which includes for example books, tickets to shows or organized vacations, are also down compared to last year, showing a negative variation of 3% in August.

This zero inflation scenario is in line with what is happening in the rest of Europe. In fact, the harmonized inflation rate (which follows criteria agreed at European level) in Portugal in August was -0.2%, exactly the same value recorded across the euro area.

This drop in inflation to negative values ​​in the euro area worries the European Central Bank (ECB), which prefers to avoid the risks of an economic slowdown in a situation of deflation, where the fall in prices ends up leading to a persistent decline in consumption and investment.

The data now published by INE also confirms that the rents for housing and shops will be updated to zero in 2021. The rent discount coefficient – which applies to both rents for commercial and industrial housing, with the exception of rental contracts concluded before 1990, in the case of housing, or 1995, in the case of non-housing – it is calculated on the basis of the average inflation rate of the last twelve months except housing in August , which was -0.03%.

