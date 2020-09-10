Argentina Cards and Payments Market Report- by Technology , Opportunity Analysis and Industry Growth | Banco Galicia, Banco Macro, Santander

The study includes analysis of the Argentina Cards and Payments Market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and the key market strategies. Argentina Cards and Payments Market report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdowns of products and services. This report provides statistics on the market situation, size, regions and growth factors. Argentina Cards and Payments Market report contains emerging players analyze data including competitive situations, sales, revenue and market share of top manufacturers.

To know about the assumptions considered for the study,

Request for FREE Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=3368145

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report

Banco de la Nacion

Banco de la Provincia de Buenos Aires

Banco Galicia

Banco Macro

Santander

BBVA

Banco Supervielle

Banco Credicoop

Banco Patagonia

and more…

Argentina Cards and Payments Market Report provides detailed analysis of market trends in the Argentinas cards and payments industry. It provides values and volumes for a number of key performance indicators in the industry, including cash, cards, credit transfers, cheques, and direct debits during the review-period (2015-19e).

The report also analyzes various payment card markets operating in the industry and provides detailed information on the number of cards in circulation, transaction values and volumes during the review-period and over the forecast-period (2019e-23f). It also offers information on the country’s competitive landscape, including market shares of issuers and schemes.

The report brings together research, modeling, and analysis expertise to allow banks and card issuers to identify segment dynamics and competitive advantages. The report also covers detailed regulatory policies and recent changes in regulatory structure.

This report provides top-level market analysis, information and insights into the Argentinas cards and payments industry, including –

– Current and forecast values for each market in the Argentinas cards and payments industry, including debit, credit, and charge cards.

– Detailed insights into payment instruments including cash, cards, credit transfers, cheques, and direct debits. It also, includes an overview of the country’s key alternative payment instruments.

– E-commerce market analysis.

– Analysis of various market drivers and regulations governing the Argentinas cards and payments industry.

– Detailed analysis of strategies adopted by banks and other institutions to market debit, credit, and charge cards.

Scope of this Report-

– Digital-only banks will help accelerate the shift towards electronic payments. In June 2018, digital-only Wilobank launched in Argentina. Customers are offered a savings account, personal loans, and Mastercard-branded debit and credit cards. By the end of H1 2019 the bank had issued 65,000 Mastercard payment cards. In January 2019, digital-only Brubank launched in Argentina. The bank offers free accounts that can be opened in minutes, including a Visa debit card and no opening or monthly account maintenance fees. By October 2019 the bank had issued over 100,000 Visa cards.

– To encourage card acceptance among merchants, in March 2017 an agreement was signed by the Minister of Production, the Argentine Chamber of Commerce and Services, the Argentine Confederation of Medium Enterprises, Prisma Medios de Pago, First Data, Cabal, Tarjeta Naranja, Italcred, and Tarshop to lower merchant service charges and interchange fees on both credit and debit cards.

– Merchant service charges were set at 2.5% on credit cards and 1.2% on debit cards from April 1, 2017. It was also agreed to decrease these charges year by year to reach 1.8% and 0.8% on credit cards and debit cards respectively by 2021. In the case of interchange fees, the tariff was set at 2.0% on credit cards and 1.0% on debit cards from April 1, 2017, which are set to decrease to 1.3% and 0.6% respectively by 2021.

– One government initiative to bring more of the population under the purview of the banking system is the relaunch of the Universal Free Account scheme. Account holders are entitled to a debit card, no opening or maintenance fees, and free fund transfers and cash withdrawals at ATMs. From February 1, 2020 the government mandated that all banks must offer these accounts for unbanked individuals. Meanwhile, to promote financial inclusion in remote locations the government passed a new regulation in November 2018, allowing banks to offer banking services via agents.

– Banks can partner with various businesses – including service stations, supermarkets, pharmacies, and post offices – to offer services such as account opening, payments and transfers, and loans.

Reasons to Buy this Report-

– Make strategic business decisions, using top-level historic and forecast market data, related to the Argentinas cards and payments industry and each market within it.

– Understand the key market trends and growth opportunities in the Argentinas cards and payments industry.

– Assess the competitive dynamics in the Argentinas cards and payments industry.

– Gain insights into marketing strategies used for various card types in Argentina.

– Gain insights into key regulations governing the Argentinas cards and payments industry.

Single User License: US $ 2750

Get FLAT 25% Discount on this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=3368145

Table of Contents

Card-based Payments

Merchant Acquiring

E-commerce Payments

Alternative Payments

Payment Innovations

Payments Infrastructure & Regulation

Appendix