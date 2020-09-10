A fire breaks out in the port of Beirut a month after the tragedy – Observer

A major fire broke out on Thursday in the port of Beirut, causing panic among residents, a month after two strong explosions that destroyed part of the city, military sources said.

Authorities have not yet been able to identify the cause of the fire in the building which had already been destroyed in the explosions of August 4, when nearly 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrate exploded. The Lebanese state news agency claims that the fire occurred in a tire depot, which explains the heavy smoke. Several firefighters are currently trying to control the blaze.

The August explosions killed more than 190 people, injuring around 6,500 and damaging thousands of buildings in the Lebanese capital.

The scene of another major fire today has caused panic among the population still traumatized by the explosions of last month.