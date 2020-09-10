Lawyers for Hong Kong activists detained in China forced to withdraw from case – Observer

Chinese authorities have yet to formalize any charges against Hong Kong activists, including one with a Portuguese passport, and are pressuring lawyers chosen by the families to withdraw from the case, the said. one of the agents in Lusa.

Tsz Lun Kok, a 19-year-old student at the University of Hong Kong (HKU) with dual Portuguese nationality, is among 12 activists arrested for illegal crossing after allegedly trying to escape by sea to Taiwan from Hong Kong. Chinese.

The group of 11 men and one woman, aged 16 to 33, were planning to arrive in Taiwan, having started the trip on Aug. 23, authorities said. Hours after their departure, the ship was stopped by coastguards in China’s Guangdong Province, 50 miles southeast of the Sai Kung Peninsula.

According to Lu Siwei, who represents a 33-year-old woman in the group, none of the detainees have yet had access to their lawyer. “No legal representative has yet succeeded in establishing contact with the respective client since the arrests” on August 23, he said. Lu Siwei first attempted to contact his client last Friday, but police demanded authenticated documents confirming the identity of the suspect’s brother. Lu attempted to visit the client again on Wednesday, but he was denied access. Authorities told her they had already hired two other lawyers to represent the woman.

The Hong Kong South China Morning Post reported similar information on Thursday, reporting that at least two other representatives of the detainees have been pressured to withdraw from the case. The lawyer quoted by the newspaper said to have been informed by the authorities that “the suspicions which weigh on these people are very serious”. Asked by Lusa about the possibility of the case being transferred to the State Security Ministry, which includes the Chinese intelligence services and secret police, Lu Siwei said it was “difficult to say, for the instant “.

The Chinese judicial system, which is controlled by the Communist Party, the only ruling party in China, provides for the use of “residential surveillance in a designated place”, which allows authorities to stay in an unknown location accused of “putting in danger to national security “, for up to six months, without access to a lawyer or contact with family members. This form of detention is often used against human rights defenders, including lawyers, activists or dissidents.

Tsz Lun Kok was arrested on November 18, along with hundreds of other students, during the police siege at Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU), which lasted from 17 to 29 this month, ending in the invasion of officers to the university campus, where police say they found thousands of firebombs and weapons. The young man is charged with rioting in Hong Kong for allegedly participating in a maneuver to distract from police surrounding campus facilities in an attempt to allow refugee students to escape inside .

The former British colony has gone through its worst political crisis since the transfer of sovereignty to the Chinese authorities in 1997, with daily demonstrations, marked by scenes of vandalism and clashes between police and protesters. Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam said on Tuesday that the 12 detainees must respond to charges on the mainland before the region’s government can intervene.

The MNE and the Portuguese consulate in Macao and Hong Kong said they were following the case, stressing however that “China does not recognize dual nationality for Chinese citizens”, which would limit the intervention of the Portuguese authorities “to humanitarian field. , seeking to ensure that the detainee is well, that he is treated with dignity and that he can be defended by a lawyer ”.

On Monday, a spokesperson for the European Union’s (EU) European External Action Service (EEAS) also told Lusa that the EEAS was following the student’s case with a Portuguese passport, through its office in Hong Kong and Macao and the Portuguese consulate, but which cannot provide “direct consular assistance to citizens” of the Union, an issue which “continues to be […] competence of national authorities ”.

A petition calling on the White House to release the group has already exceeded the 100,000 signatures required to receive a response from Washington.