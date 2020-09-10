Process Orchestration Market and Projected to Reach US$ 8.50 Billion Growing at CAGR 17.5% to 2023- In New Research

The global report titled “Process Orchestration Market” has been presented by ReportsnReports. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market.

The Process Orchestration Market size is expected to grow from US$ 3.79 Billion in 2018 to US$ 8.50 Billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.5% during the forecast period. This report spread across 157 pages, profiling 26 companies and supported with 78 tables and 40 figures is now available in this research.

Top Key Players- SAP (Germany), IBM (US), Oracle (US), CA Technologies (US), Service Now (US), Cisco (US), BMC Software (US), Fujitsu (Japan), Open Text (Canada), TIBCO (US), Software AG (Germany), HCL (India), Wipro (India), Newgen Software (India),Ever team (France), Arva to (Germany), A yehu (US), Micro Focus (UK), Icaro Tech (Brazil), Cortex (UK), eQ Technologic (US), PMG (US), Nipendo (US), Dealflo (UK) and Data Ductus (Sweden).

The solution segment is estimated to contribute to the larger market size in 2018. Process orchestration solution helps enterprises optimize their costs and resources, which further reduces their business risks. The process orchestration solution is widely adopted among industry verticals, due to the increasing need to streamline business processes.

The cloud deployment model is being rapidly adopted in the process orchestration market. Enhanced security features, interactive dashboards, ease of flexibility, and better scalability are some of the major factors that are expected to encourage enterprises across the globe to adopt the cloud deployment. Moreover, the cloud-based deployment model offers higher agility as compared to that of the on-premises deployment model.

APAC is expected to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period. Rapid economic developments, globalization, digitalization, and the increased adoption of cloud-based technologies are expected to drive the growth of the process orchestration market in the APAC region. Furthermore, the growing need for cost optimization and effective utilization of IT infrastructures is expected to propel the demand for process orchestration solution and its associated services.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company: Tier 1 – 30%, Tier 2 – 45%, and Tier 3 – 25%

By Designation: C-level – 70%, Director level – 19%, and Manager level – 11%

By Region: North America – 40%, Europe – 20%, APAC – 30%, and MEA– 10%

Report Highlights:

The Main Objective of this report is to define, describe, and forecast the process orchestration market on the basis of segments that include components (solution and services), business functions, deployment types, organization size, industry verticals, and regions. The report provides detailed information regarding the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges, influencing the growth of the market (). This report forecasts the market size with respect to 5 main regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America.

Competitive Landscape of Process Orchestration Market:

1 Overview

2 Market Ranking

3 Competitive Scenario

3.1 New Product Launches/Service Launches/Upgradations

3.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

3.3 Partnerships and Agreements

3.4 Business Expansions

Target Audience for Process Orchestration Market: Process orchestration solution vendors, Automation service providers, Business Process Management (BPM) vendors, Consulting service providers, Resellers, Research organizations, Enterprise users, Technology providers, Value-Added Resellers (VARs), Cloud service providers, Government organizations, Communications Service Providers (CSPs).

