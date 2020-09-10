Macron calls on Europe to stand firm on Turkey – Observer

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday called on Europe to have a more united, clearer and firmer voice vis-à-vis Turkey, which “is no longer a partner” in the eastern Mediterranean.

“Europe must have a more united and clearer voice” in relation to Turkey, Macron said ahead of the summit of southern European Union countries (Med7), which was held in Corsica. “We Europeans must be clear and firm with the government of President (Turkish, Recep Tayyip) Erdogan, which is now behaving unacceptably,” declared the French head of state. The French president declared that it was necessary to “clarify” the intentions of the Turkish head of state, while stressing, however, his “deep desire” to “resume a fruitful dialogue with Turkey”.

“There have been unacceptable practices off the Libyan coast”, declared the French head of state.

“Turkey has signed unacceptable agreements with the government of the Libyan National Union, denying Greece’s legitimate rights,” Macron said, further specifying that “Turkey has drilling practices in the Cypriot area (.. .) which are now unacceptable “.

“It is clear that today Turkey is no longer a partner in this region” of the eastern Mediterranean, lamented the French president.

The ambition is to remake “the” pax mediteranea “, that is to say a space for the circulation of cultures, knowledge (…) and not a space of conflict or misery”, Macron also declared. The French president had already criticized, on Wednesday, the “imperialist temptations of certain great Mediterranean powers” ​​and called on Europe to defend its “geostrategic energy interests” in this region.

Greece and Cyprus are at the forefront against Turkey, which has claimed the right to explore for hydrocarbons in a maritime area that Athens considers to be under its sovereignty. In recent weeks, these countries have shown their discontent with fiery statements, military maneuvers and expeditions to the conflict zone in the eastern Mediterranean.

France has clearly shown its support for Greece by sending warships and fighter jets to the region, an initiative strongly criticized by the Turkish president. Among European capitals, at least Paris and Athens intend to put these tensions at the center of the European Union’s agenda at the bloc’s next summit on September 24 and 25, with the threat of sanctions against Turkey.

This Thursday afternoon, Emmanuel Macron will participate in the seventh summit of Med7, an informal forum of southern EU countries, with Portuguese prime ministers, António Costa, from Italy, Giuseppe Conte, from Spain, Pedro Sanchez, from Greece, Kyriakos Mitsotakis and from Malta, Robert Abela; and also with Cypriot President Nikos Anastasiades. EU leaders will mainly discuss these recent tensions in the Mediterranean region, among others.