Switchgear Market Projected to Reach US$ 143.5 Billion Growing at CAGR 6.9% to 2024- New Research

The Switchgear Market is projected to reach US$ 143.5 Billion by 2024 from an estimated USD 102.6 Billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.9%. This report spread across 137 pages, profiling 18 companies and supported with 95 tables and 34 figures is now available in this research.

Top Companies in the Switchgear Market:

Schneider Electric (France)

Siemens AG (Germany)

ABB (Switzerland)

General Electric (US)

Eaton (Ireland)

The Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) segment is expected to hold the largest market share in 2019 and is projected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. They are mainly used in industrial areas to fulfill high-energy demands through a space-saving design of minimum cost. The gas insulated switchgears are deployed in various industries, serving different needs at varying voltage levels.

The T&D utilities segment, by end user, held the largest market share in 2018 and is estimated to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period because the utilities segment is responsible for the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. Electric utilities include investor-owned and publicly-owned cooperatives and nationalized entities, which are the major providers of electricity in most of the countries, worldwide.

The European power generation, transmission, and distribution systems are comparatively mature. Therefore, the EU is focusing on upgrading its aging infrastructure, integrating renewable energy sources such as solar and wind power, and building interconnections to enable more efficient power and energy trading.

Report Highlights:

To analyze market opportunities for stakeholders and details of a competitive landscape for market leaders

To forecast the growth of the switchgear market with respect to major regions (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa)

To define, describe, and forecast the global switchgear market by insulation, installation, end-user, voltage, and region

To provide detailed information on the major factors influencing the growth of the switchgear market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges)

To strategically analyze the switchgear market with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contribution of each segment to the market

To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market rankings and core competencies

To track and analyze the competitive developments such as contracts & agreements, investments and expansions, new product developments, mergers & acquisitions, and partnerships in the switchgear market

