Antistatic Agents Market to Witness Huge Growth by Key Players: BASF SE, Arkema, Clariant and Others.

The global report titled “Antistatic Agents Market” has been presented by ReportsnReports. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market.

The Antistatic Agents Market is projected to grow from US$ 437 Million in 2019 to US$ 594 Million by 2024, at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2019 to 2024. This report spread across 151 pages, profiling 11 companies and supported with 95 tables and 80 figures is now available in this research.

Top Companies in the Antistatic Agents Market:

BASF SE (Germany)

Arkema (France)

Clariant (Switzerland)

Croda International PLC.(UK)

DowDuPont (US)

Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

Nouryon (Netherlands)

Solvay S.A. (Belgium)

PolyOne Corporation (US)

Riken Vitamin Co.Ltd. (Japan)

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan)

Kao Group (Japan)

Based on Product, the ethoxylated fatty acid amines segment of the antistatic agents market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2024, in terms of value and volume. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the high processing stability of ethoxylated fatty acid amines and improved performance benefits offered by themas compared to other types of antistatic agents.

Based on Polymer, the polypropylene segment accounted for the largest share of the antistatic agents market in 2018, in terms of volume. The growth of the polypropylene segment can be attributed to the low electrical conductivity and good chemical and fatigue resistance offered by polypropylene.

The Asia Pacific antistatic agents market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, in terms of both, value and volume. The growth of the market in the Asia Pacific region is driven by the increasing demand for antistatic agents from countries such as China and India. China is a major consumer of antistatic agents in the Asia Pacific region, owing to the increased consumption of these agents in the packaging and automotive industries of the country.

Report Highlights:

To strategically identify and profile key market players, and analyze their core competencies in the market

To analyze region-specific trends in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America

To define and describe the antistatic agents market based on form, product, polymer, end-use industry, and region

To estimate and forecast the size of the antistatic agents market, in terms of value (USD million) and volume (tons)

To identify and analyze the key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges impacting the growth of the antistatic agents market across the globe

To analyze competitive developments such as new product launches, expansions, mergers & acquisitions, and partnerships that have taken place in the market

