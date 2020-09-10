Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market to Grow at 9.6% CAGR to 2023 | Global Forecast, Trends, Outlook, Opportunity and Industry Analysis

The global report titled “Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market” has been presented by ReportsnReports. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market.

The Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market is expected to reach USD 4.38 Billion by 2023 from USD 2.77 Billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 9.6%. This report spread across 175 pages, profiling 12 companies and supported with 112 tables and 43 figures is now available in this research.

Top Key Players – Agilent Technologies (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Roche (Switzerland), GE Healthcare (US), Illumina(US), Promega Corporation (US), Qiagen(Netherlands), Merck KGaA (Germany), Takara Bio (Japan), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), New England Biolabs (US).

On the basis of method, the nucleic acid isolation and purification market is segmented into column-based isolation and purification, reagent-based isolation and purification, magnetic bead-based isolation and purification, and other methods. The magnetic bead-based method is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period as this method increases throughput, uses no hazardous chemicals, and can be automated if required.

On the basis of end user, the nucleic acid isolation and purification market is segmented into academic & government research institutes, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, contract research organizations, hospitals & diagnostic centers, and other end users. In 2018, academic and government research institutes are expected to account for the largest share of the market due to the increasing research activities and use of nucleic acid tests in molecular diagnostics.

In 2018, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the market followed by Europe. However, Asia is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth in the Asian market is attributed to factors such as favorable regulatory guidelines, lower manufacturing costs, growing presence of market players in emerging economies, and favorable government investments in the life sciences sector.

Report Highlights: