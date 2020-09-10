Single use Bioreactors Market Expected to Grow at 2685.1 Million In Revenue by 2022- New Study

The global report titled “Single use Bioreactors Market” has been presented by ReportsnReports. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market.

The Single-Use Bioreactors Market is expected to reach 2,685.1 Million by 2022 from US$ 997.6 Million in 2017 at a CAGR of 21.9%. This report spread across 206 pages, profiling 15 companies and supported with 218 tables and 32 figures is now available in this research.

Top Key Players profiled in the Single-use Bioreactors Market:

Sartorius Stedim Biotech (France)

Merck Millipore (Germany)

GE Healthcare (US)

Danaher (US)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)

On the basis of product, the single-use bioreactors market is segmented into single-use bioreactor systems, media bags, filtration assemblies, and other SUBs. In 2017, single-use bioreactor systems segment is expected to account for the largest share of the single-use bioreactors market.

On the Basis of Application, the market is classified into bio production, process development, and research & development. In 2017, the manufacturing services segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. Increasing competition for new indications and the launch of bio similars in the market are the major factors that have put pressure on manufacturers to produce biopharmaceuticals at lower costs.

By Geography, the North America is expected to account for the largest share, followed by Europe, Asia Pacific, and the RoW. The large share of North America can be attributed to increasing usage of single-use bioreactors in the R&D and process development stage as compared to other regions.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type- Tier 1-40%, Tier 2-30% and Tier 3-20%

By Designation-C-level-27%, D-level-18% and Others-55%

By Region-North America-50%, Europe-20%, Asia-20%,and RoW-10%

