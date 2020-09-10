Port Equipment Market Is Booming Worldwide | Global Key Players like Liebherr, TTS, Kalmar, Konecranes, Sany and Others.

The global report titled “Port Equipment Market” has been presented by ReportsnReports. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market.

The Port Equipment Market size is expected to grow from USD 29.2 Billion in 2018 to USD 36.6 Billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.30% during the forecast period. This report spread across 172 pages, profiling 19 companies and supported with 89 tables and 48 figures is now available in this research.

Top Key Players profiled in the Port Equipment Market:

Liebherr (Switzerland)

TTS (Norway)

Kalmar (Finland)

Konecranes (Finland)

Sany (China)

Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries (ZPMC) (China)

Hyster (US)

Lonking (China)

CVS Ferrari (Italy)

Anhui Heli (China)

Famur Famak (Poland)

Based on Equipment Type, the tug boats segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the port equipment market in 2018. Tug boats perform a diverse set of operations including mooring, ice breaking, firefighting, and oil spill response. In port equipment, these boats are mainly identified as harbor tugs used in assisting bigger vessels or in berthing and unberthing.

Based on Application, the container handling equipment segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the port equipment market in 2018. In recent years, container transportation has increased steadily across the world. This has increased the number of daily containers handled at port terminals, which, in turn, has generated the need for efficient and faster equipment for bulk cargo, material, and container handling.

European countries have a robust economy, and the region is the home to some of the leading manufacturers of port equipment which drives the market here. Konecranes (Finland), Kalmar (Finland), and Liebherr (Switzerland) are the key manufacturers, dealers, distributors of this equipment in the region.

