5G Network Slicing Market to Record Ascending Growth By 2028 | Cisco Systems, Huawei, Intel, Nokia

Report Consultant Market Research presents a detailed picture of the 5G Network Slicing market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This research report presented is comprehensive, reliable, and the result of extensive research, both primary and secondary. The analysts have presented the various feature of the market with a particular focus on identifying the key industry influencers.

The global 5G network slicing market is growing +40% during forecast period 2020-2028.

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the 5G Network Slicing Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is affecting the 5G Network Slicing Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for 5G Network Slicing Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

Top Key Players of Global 5G Network Slicing Market:

Cisco Systems

Deutsche Telekom AG

Huawei

Intel

Nokia

NTT DOCOMO

Samsung Electronics

SK Telecom

The global 5G Network Slicing market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading key players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market. 5G Network Slicing market report also provides notable data, present market trends, future events, market environment, technological innovation, forthcoming technologies and technical advancement in the relevant industry.

Market Segmentation:

Hardware

Antenna Tuners

Switches

Filters and Duplexers

Phase Shifters

Other Components

Service

Professional Services

Managed Services

Industry Vertical

Media and Entertainment

Connected Vehicles

Healthcare

Industrial Manufacturing

Intelligent Buildings and Smart Cities

Energy and Utilities

Public Safety and Surveillance

Defense and Military

Other Verticals

Application

Consumer

Enterprise

Government

Regional Analysis:



Middle East & Africa

South America

North America

Europe

Asia – Pacific

The “Global 5G Network Slicing Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, software industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. Various companies are focusing on organic growth plan of action such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. The report aims to provide an overview of 5G Network Slicing market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography.

