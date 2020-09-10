Automated Biochemical Analyzers Market 2020 Major Players: Beckman Coulter, Hitachi, Roche, KHB, Thermo Scientific, Dirui, Toshiba, Gaomi Caihong and others

Automated Biochemical Analyzers Market | COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The global Automated Biochemical Analyzers Market report look through various tendencies, obstructions, and challenges faced by the key competitors of Automated Biochemical Analyzers market. The report has been prepared in consideration of the major outcomes and consequences of the market.

Fully automatic biochemistry analyzer (FABCA) is a high performance micro-controller based Photometric biochemistry analyzer used to measure various blood biochemical parameters such as blood glucose, urea, protein, and bilirubin etc. that are associated with various disorders such as diabetes, kidney diseases, liver malfunctions and other metabolic derangement’s. The quantization of these parameters is helpful in diagnosing health disorder. In the proposed project work, it is planned to automate the filter selection, sample aspiration, auto-calibration and other related parameters to be controlled through micro-controller based hardware and software system. It is proposed to automate the sample handling system to cope up with the large no. of blood sample at a time. The modular design of automatic biochemistry analyzer (ABC) analyzer facilitate to be controlled via laptop or PC by using

The global Automated Biochemical Analyzers market is expected to reach xxx Million USD by 2025, with a CAGR of xx% from 2020 to 2025.

The Major Companies Covered in this Report are:

Beckman Coulter, Hitachi, Roche, KHB, Thermo Scientific, Dirui, Toshiba, Gaomi Caihong, Sunostik, Urit, Mindray Medical, Abbott, Senlo, Tecom Science, Siemens Healthcare, Rayto and among others

Key Types

Floor-standing

Bench-top

Key End-Use

Primary Hospital

Prefectural Hospital

Provincial Hospital

Regions/Countries:

North America U.S. Mexico Canada

Europe UK France Germany Italy

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia

Latin America Brazil The Middle East and Africa GCC Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

