Greece promises shelter for vulnerable migrants displaced by fire on Thursday – Observe

Greek Migration Minister Notis Mitarakis has pledged that Thursday “the necessary actions” will be taken to ensure that vulnerable groups who found themselves homeless after the fire at Moria migrant camp in Lesvos have a place to sleep .

“During the day, all necessary measures will be taken for the immediate accommodation of vulnerable people and their families, in specially equipped spaces,” the ministry said in a statement.

Speaking to private radio Skai, Notis Mitarakis said those people would sleep either on one of the three ships preparing to receive them or in tents brought from other islands.

A Greek navy spokesperson, however, told the EFE news agency that at the moment the two military ships designated for the task are still in the port of Rafina on the mainland awaiting ‘a departure order for Lesbos. The third ship, a commercial ferry, is already anchored in Sigri, in northwest Lesvos, awaiting the transfer of the refugees from the Moria migrant camp to this location. Experience shows that after the ships dock, the embarkation process is long.

After Tuesday night’s fire in Moria migrant camp, new fire fronts broke out on Wednesday afternoon, destroying almost everything that remained at the site.

Thousands of refugees were exposed at dawn today to the harsh weather felt in Greece, pending the transfer of the facilities destroyed by the fire. Many people have been temporarily placed in precarious tents after the fire destroyed the places where they lived and are awaiting new settlements on the island of Lesvos. Many families spent the night on the roads surrounding the countryside, with more than 13,000 people. According to local press, police forces roped the outside perimeter of the camp to prevent refugees from reaching the town of Mytilene, after using tear gas canisters to stop escape attempts. According to information from the government of Athens, the great fire destroyed 80% of the interior grounds of the Moria camp, with 3,500 people homeless, the rest already living in tents in an olive grove.

The reception center was in quarantine after the detection of 35 cases of Covid-19 contamination. The fire broke out after the authorities announced the contagions. The government believes the fire has been started.

According to Migration Minister Notis Mitarakis, authorities have so far located only eight of the 35 people infected with SARS-CoV-2, with the rest mixed with groups that tried to flee the camp during the fire.