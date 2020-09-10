European Parliament withdraws Burmese leader Aung San Suu Kyi from Community Sakharov Prize – Observer

Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi was formally excluded from the Sakharov Prize community on Thursday by decision of the Conference of Presidents of the European Parliament (EP), due to crimes against the Rohingya community.

The decision of the EP leaders excludes the Burmese leader from the community which covers the winners of the freedom of thought prize, awarded each year and, according to a statement, responds to their inability to “act and admit the crimes committed against the Rohingya community in Myanmar (formerly Burma).

The prize was awarded in 1990, when Aung San Suu Kyi was leader of the Burmese opposition, after receiving the Nobel Peace Prize a year later.