Photoresist Market 2020 Global Worth, Key Players, Size, Growth, Sales, Demand and Forecasts to 2026

In 2019, global photoresist market was valued at $8.3 billion, growing at a compound annual rate of 5.1% or so since 2010, and it will outnumber $12.7 billion in 2026 with advances in electronic technologies in automobile, AI, national defense, among others in the forthcoming years, showing CAGR of 6.3% between 2019 and 2026. In China, local photoresist supply has sustained annual growth rates of 11% since 2011, thanks to the transferring of semiconductor, display panel and PCB industries to the East. In 2019, the photoresist sales in China reached RMB8.14 billion, or virtually 14% of the global total, leaving enormous room for growth. It is conceivable that the Chinese Photoresist Market is ever enlarging amid migration of display panel and advanced semiconductor production to China, expectedly to RMB15.34 billion in 2026, with the CARG 9.5% during 2019-2026.

By application, photoresists fall into PCB, display panel, semiconductor and other types. In 2019, in global photoresist market, PCB, display panel and semiconductor segments were worth $1,940 million, $231 million and $182 million, sharing 23.3%, 27.8% and 21.9% of the global total, separately. In China, PCB photoresist prevails in market, sweeping 93.5%, while those for display panel and semiconductors take a tiny share.

Global photoresist market is long monopolized by Japanese and American companies, with the top five players commanding a whopping 87% of the highly concentrated market. Four Japanese companies, JSR, Tokyo Ohka Kogyo, Shin-Etsu Chemical and Fujifilm Electronic Materials, take a combined 71% share. And the core technologies for high resolution KrF/ArF semiconductor photoresists are blockaded by companies from Japan and the US, like DuPont, JSR, Shin-Etsu Chemical, Tokyo Ohka Kogyo and Fujifilm Electronic Materials. Through the lens of the market pattern, Japan is home to photoresist giants. Chinese companies including Shenzhen Rongda Photosensitive & Technology Co., Ltd., New East New Materials Co., Ltd., Beijing Lituoda Sci-Technology Co., Ltd., Shanghai Phichem Material Co., Ltd. and Suzhou Crystal Clear Chemical Co., Ltd., win a place in PCB wet film, LCD photoresist, and LED wide g/i/h line fields; Jiangsu Yoke Technology Co., Ltd. makes a foray into CF black photoresist market by acquiring part of LG Chem’s color photoresist assets. In the semiconductor photoresist field, Chinese producers focus on low-end product lines (g/I line and cyclized rubber photoresist), and KrF/ArF and extreme ultraviolet (EUV) photoresists are already in the pipeline.

Table of Contents:

1 Overview of Photoresist

1.1 Concepts

1.1.1 Photoresist

1.1.2 Specialty Chemicals for Photoresist

1.2 Process Flow

1.3 Industry Chain

2 Global Photoresist Market

2.1 Market Size

2.2 Competitive Landscape

2.3 Major Countries/Regions

2.3.1 Japan

2.3.2 United States

2.3.3 Germany

3 Chinese Photoresist Market

3.1 Overview

3.1.1 Development History

3.1.2 Market Size

3.1.3 Localization Level

3.2 Supply and Demand

3.2.1 Output

3.2.2 Demand

3.2.3 Import & Export

3.3 Competitive Pattern

3.3.1 Corporate Competition

3.3.2 Regional Competition

4 PCB Photoresist

4.1 PCB Market

4.1.1 Market Size

4.1.2 Industry Chain

4.2 PCB Photoresist

4.2.1 Market Size

4.2.2 Key Companies

5 LCD Photoresist

5.1 LCD

5.1.1 Market Size

5.1.2 Industry Chain

5.2 LCD Photoresist

5.2.1 Market Status

5.2.2 CF Photoresist

5.3 Key Companies

6 Semiconductor Photoresist

6.1 Semiconductor Market

6.1.1 Market Size

6.1.2 Industry Chain

6.2 Semiconductor Photoresist

6.2.1 Overview

6.2.2 Market Size

6.2.3 Key Companies

7 Key Global Photoresist Companies

7.1 Tokyo Ohka Kogyo

7.1.1 Profile

7.1.2 Operation

7.1.3 Photoresist Business

7.2 JSR

7.2.1 Profile

7.2.2 Operation

7.2.3 Photoresist Business

7.3 Shin-EtsuChemical

7.3.1 Profile

7.3.2 Operation

7.3.3 Photoresist Business

7.4 Dow Chemical

7.4.1 Profile

7.4.2 Operation

7.4.3 Photoresist Business

7.5 FUJIfilm

7.5.1 Profile

7.5.2 Operation

7.5.3 Photoresist Business

7.6 Sumitomo Chemical

7.6.1 Profile

7.6.2 Operation

7.6.3 Photoresist Business

7.7 Merck

7.7.1 Profile

7.7.2 Operation

7.7.3 Photoresist Business

7.8 Eternal Materials

7.8.1 Profile

7.8.2 Operation

7.8.3 Photoresist Business

7.9 DongjinSemichem

7.9.1 Profile

7.9.2 Photoresist Business

7.10 Kumho Petrochemical

7.10.1 Profile

7.10.2 Operation

7.10.3 Photoresist Business

7.11 Everlight Chemical

7.11.1 Profile

7.11.2 Operation

7.11.3 Photoresist Business

7.12 Hitachi Chemical

7.12.1 Profile

7.12.2 Operation

7.12.3 Photoresist Business

7.13 AsahiKasei

7.13.1 Profile

7.13.2 Operation

7.13.3 Photoresist Business

7.14 Chimei

7.14.1 Profile

7.14.2 Operation

7.14.3 Photoresist Business

8 Key Chinese Photoresist Companies

8.1 Changzhou Tronly New Electronic Materials Co., Ltd.

8.1.1 Profile

8.1.2 Operation

8.1.3 Photoresist Business

8.1.4 Development Strategy

8.2 Zhejiang Yongtai Technology Co., Ltd.

8.2.1 Profile

8.2.2 Operation

8.2.3 Photoresist Business

8.3 Shanghai PhiChem Material Co., Ltd.

8.3.1 Profile

8.3.2 Operation

8.3.3 Photoresist Business

8.4 Kempur Microelectronics Inc.

8.4.1 Profile

8.4.2 Photoresist Business

8.5 Suzhou Crystal Clear Chemical Co., Ltd (SCCC)

8.5.1 Profile

8.5.2 Operation

8.5.3 Suzhou Ruihong Electronic Chemical Co., Ltd.

8.6 Shenzhen RongDa Photosensitive Science & Technology Co., Ltd.

8.6.1 Profile

8.6.2 Operation

8.6.3 Photoresist Business

8.7 Others

8.7.1 Weifang Suntific Microelectronic Materials Co., Ltd.

8.7.2 Beijing Asahi Electronic Materials Co., Ltd. (BAE)

8.7.3 Xuzhou B&C Chemical Co., Ltd.

8.7.4 Shanghai Sinyang Semiconductor Materials Co., Ltd.

List of Charts.