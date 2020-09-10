Portuguese-American investigates health disparities in the Portuguese community in the United States – Observer

Portuguese-American Carlos Pavão, professor at the School of Public Health at Georgia State University, investigates the disparities in the quality of health and access to care of the Portuguese community in the United States.

There is no one or group trying to create a portfolio of research on the health disparities of Portuguese Americans, ”said Carlos Pavão, who has been working on the project for about a year.

At a session hosted by the Luso-American Leadership Council (PALCUS), the clinical assistant professor said there was very little published scientific literature on the health of the Portuguese community in the United States and this is worrying.

“Without data there are no problems,” he said, explaining that the lack of information prevents the identification of risks in the community, such as the prevalence of diabetes or Machado’s disease. -Joseph. “The data doesn’t exist because we don’t try to collect it, as such (the problem) doesn’t exist”.

A public health specialist for nearly 30 years, Carlos Pavão immigrated to the United States as a child and began his career in Fall River, Massachusetts. Here, “drug addiction, domestic violence and drug use was something that we dealt with silently as a community,” he said.

Of the 30 scientific articles published since 1978 and bringing together the Portuguese community, most relate to mental health. Research shows, for example, that patients with a strong ethnic identity are more satisfied with the results of psychotherapy and that second-generation Portuguese have more positive attitudes towards psychologists.

There is always a desire for Portuguese speaking healthcare professionals and in specific conditions such as PHDA (Hyperactivity Disorder / Attention Deficit), the resources intended for Portuguese parents are insufficient.

The researcher said it would be important to develop interventions tailored to the community, highlighting the nuances that range from Portuguese language to culture.

When it comes to mental health, we should ask ourselves what has been done in other areas with other ethnic groups that can be culturally transferred and adapted to our community, ”he said.

Carlos Pavão also noted that none of the published publications singled out important characteristics in terms of origin. “It is necessary to segment studies into emigrants, non-emigrants, Azoreans, Madeirans, mainlanders, first and second generations, and to try to understand what is happening and if it is statistically significant”, he added. he explains.

For example, an emigrant who speaks predominantly Portuguese will have easier access to services in dense Portuguese communities, such as Fall River, than in areas where assimilation and dispersal has been greater, such as California.

If we die and don’t know why, how can we become healthier? How do you know if the problem is with the diet? »Illustrated Carlos Pavão. “Who writes our story? And who does that can stigmatize us more? He asked.

This work is part of a global project that includes the Brazilian and Cape Verdean communities in the United States. The result will be published in a book next year through Tagus Press, the editorial arm of the Center for Portuguese Studies and Culture at the University of Massachusetts, Dartmouth.