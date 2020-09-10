19.9% Growth Rate for Synthetic Biology Market by 2022 | Thermo Fisher, Novozymes, Merck KGaA, Intrexon and Others.

According to Market Study Report, Synthetic Biology Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Synthetic Biology Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry.

The Synthetic Biology Market is expected to reach US$ 8.84 Billion by 2022 from an estimated US$ 3.57 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 19.9%. This report spread across 214 pages, profiling 12 companies and supported with 162 tables and 32 figures is now available in this research.

Top Key Players – Thermo Fisher (US), Novozymes (Denmark), Merck KGaA (Germany), Intrexon (US), and Agilent Technologies (US). Some other players in this market include Intrexon Corporation (US), Agilent Technologies (US), Amyris (US), Genescript Biotech Corporation (US), Ginkgo Bioworks (US), Integrated DNA Technologies (US), New England Biolabs (US), Synthetic Genomics (US), and Twist Bioscience (US).

On the basis of tools, the synthetic biology market is segmented into oligonucleotides, enzymes, cloning technology kits, chassis organisms, and xeno-nucleic acids. The chassis organisms segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to the increasing research on chassis organisms and the rising global demand of for alternatives to fossil fuel.

Based on technology, the synthetic biology market is segmented into gene synthesis, genome engineering, cloning and sequencing, next-generation sequencing, site-directed mutagenesis, measurement and modeling, micro fluidics, and nanotechnology. The gene synthesis segment is expected to account for the largest share of the synthetic biology market. This is attributed to the factors such as growth in the energy and agriculture industry; applications in environmental testing; and research in DNA-based vaccines and bioengineered antibodies.

Based on application, the synthetic biology market is segmented into medical (pharmaceutical, drug discovery & therapeutics, and artificial tissue and tissue regeneration), industrial (biofuel & renewable energy, industrial enzymes, and biomaterials & green chemicals), environmental (bioremediation and biosensing), and food & agriculture applications. The pharmaceuticals sub segment is expected to account for the largest share in the market in 2017.

While the US is expected to hold the largest share of the global synthetic biology market in 2017, China is expected to witness the highest growth during 2017 to 2022. Rising R&D funding and awareness programs regarding synthetic biology are contributing to the growth of synthetic biology market in China.

Report Highlights:

To analyze strategic approaches such as collaborations, partnerships, and agreements; expansions; product launches; acquisitions; and other developments in the market

To define, describe, and forecast the global market by tools, technologies, applications, and region

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

To strategically analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market leaders

To describe and forecast the market in terms of value, by region–Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, North America, and Rest of the World (RoW) along with their respective countries

To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their core competencies in terms of key market developments, product portfolios, and financials

Competitive Landscape of Synthetic Biology Market:

1 Overview

2 Market Share Analysis, 2016

3 Competitive Scenario

3.1 Collaborations, Partnerships, and Agreements

3.2 Expansions

3.3 Product Launches

3.4 Acquisitions

3.5 Other Developments

Target Audience for Synthetic Biology Market: Pharmaceutical & drug manufacturers, Biotech companies, Enzyme & cosmetic manufacturers, Chemical & biofuel industries, Food & agriculture industries, Academic and government research institutes, Contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) and contract research organizations (CROs), Venture capitalists and investors.

