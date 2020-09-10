Defoamers Market “Estimated to Reach US$ 6.59 Billion by 2021” in New Study

According to Market Study Report, Defoamers Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Defoamers market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry.

The Market size of Defoamers, in terms of value, is estimated to reach USD 6.59 Billion by 2021 and is projected to register a CAGR of 3.8% between 2016 and 2021. This report spread across 151 pages, profiling 12 companies and supported with 81 tables and 70 figures is now available in this research.

Top Key Players profiled in the Defoamers Market:

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (U.S.)

Dow Corning Corporation (U.S.)

Evonik Industries (Germany)

BASF (Germany)

Kemira (Finland)

Ashland (U.S.)

Elements Plc. (U.K.)

Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Ltd. (Japan)

Pulp & Paper is expected to be the largest application between 2016 and 2021. The demand for this application is increasing mainly due to wide use of defoamer in pulp & paper manufacturing. Water-based defoamer is used in pulp & paper manufacturing. North America is the largest market for defoamer in pulp & paper application.

Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing defoamer market, in terms of both value and volume. The increasing demand of defoamer from the pulp & paper and oil & gas applications and the growing paints & coatings industry are expected to drive the demand of defoamer in the region.

Silicone based defoamer is estimated to be the largest market, in terms of value. Properties such as low surface tension, chemical inertness, thermal stability, and complete solubility in water make silicone-based defoamers more efficient for use in varied industries.

Reason to Access this report:

Market Penetration : Comprehensive information on defoamers offered by top players in the global market

: Comprehensive information on defoamers offered by top players in the global market Product Development/Innovation : Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and new product launches in the defoamers market

: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and new product launches in the defoamers market Market Development : Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets — the report analyzes the markets for protective clothing across regions

: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets — the report analyzes the markets for protective clothing across regions Market Diversification : Exhaustive information about new products, untapped regions, and recent developments in the global defoamers market

: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped regions, and recent developments in the global defoamers market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the defoamers market

