Feed Enzymes Market worth US$ 2.0 Billion by 2025 | BASF SE, DowDu Pont, Kemin Industries and Others.

The Global Feed Enzymes Market size is projected to grow from US$ 1.2 Billion in 2019 to US$ 2.0 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period. This report spread across 180 Pages, Profiling 20 Companies and Supported with 106 Tables and 44 figures are now available in this research.

Top Companies Profiled in the Feed Enzymes Market:

BASF SE (Germany)

DowDu Pont (US)

Koninklijke DSM N.V (Netherlands)

Bluestar Adisseo (China)

Kemin Industries (US)

Cargill Incorporated (US)

Poultry is domesticated for the production of eggs and meat for consumption. Many factors impact the feed intake of poultry birds and significantly impact the nutritional well-being and efficiency of poultry production. The poultry segment accounted for the largest share in 2018, in terms of value.

Phytases are digestive enzymes that release plant phosphorus from phytic acid;monogastric animals, such as poultry birds, lack sufficient phytases to release this phosphorus. Adding extra phytases to the diet increases phytate breakdown and consequent utilization of plant phosphorus.

Asia Pacific dominated the feed enzymes market in 2018; this has been supported by the presence of a large livestock population (FAO 2016) and the growth rate. Also, livestock producers in China and India are focusing on animal health by resorting to natural solutions. Additionally, there has been a rise in the demand for meat and meat products, in accordance with the need for a protein-rich meat diet.

