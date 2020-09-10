“Education and Learning Analytics Market” to 2024 – Key Insights, Developments, Top Trends and Outlook

ReportsnReports adds “Education and Learning Analytics Market” to its store. The Report provides in-depth analysis of the Education and Learning Analytics Market at global and key country level.

The Global Education and Learning Analytics Market size to grow from US$ 3.1 Billion in 2019 to US$ 8.2 Billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.5% during the forecast period. This report spread across 190 Pages, Profiling 20 Companies and Supported with 105 Tables and 42 figures is now available in this research.

Top Companies Profiled in the Education and Learning Analytics Market:

IBM (US)

TIBCO (US)

Microsoft (US)

Oracle (US)

SAP (Germany)

SAS Institute (US)

Tableau Software (US)

MicroStrategy (US)

Alteryx (US)

Qlik (US)

SABA Software (US)

Blackboard (US)

Schoology (US)

Latitude CG (US)

Watershed Systems (US)

Yellowfin (‎Australia)

Bright Bytes (US)

Certica Solutions (US)

Civitas Learning (US)

InetSoft (US)

Zogo Technologies LLC (US)

Ellucian (US)

Hobsons (US)

D2L (Canada)

Education and learning analytics enable educators and instructors to apply analytical outcomes for formulating the curriculum and teaching strategies to support a student according to his/her requirements, effectively. Analytical tools enable the visualization of the current student performance and their correlation with various factors affecting a student’s performance, thus providing educators with insights to better shape their teaching styles and study materials.

Academic end users refer to educators, tutors, and academic institutions that have data and analytics requirements across areas, including student acquisition and retention, curriculum development and intervention management, performance assessment, and budgeting and finance management.

The high growth of the market in Asia Pacific (APAC)can be attributed to globalization, rapid economic developments, favorable government policies, and increasing digitalization in the region with the increasing interest of businesses toward technologies, such as Business Intelligence (BI), big data, and Internet of Things (IoT).

Competitive Landscape of Education and Learning Analytics Market:

1 Overview

2 Microquandrant Overview

2.1 Visionary Leaders

2.1.1 Definition

2.1.2 List of Vendors

2.2 Innovators

2.2.1 Definition

2.2.2 List of Vendors

2.3 Emerging Companies

2.3.1 Definition

2.3.2 List of Vendors

2.4 Dynamic Differnetators

2.4.1 Definition

2.4.2 List of Vendors

3 Competitive Situation and Trends

3.1 New Product Launches

3.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Alliances

3.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

3.4 Expansions

