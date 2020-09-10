Voice Assistant Application Market (2019-2024) – Current Trends Competitive Landscape, Sales, Share, Segments, New Technology, Outlook 2024

According to Market Study Report, Voice Assistant Application Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Voice Assistant Application Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry.

#Key Players- IBM (US), Google (US), AWS (US), Microsoft (US), Apple (US), Baidu (China), Nuance Communications (US), Salesforce (US), Verbio Technologies (Spain), Samsung (South Korea), Oracle (US), SAS (US), SAP (Germany), Orbita (US).

The Global Voice Assistant Application Market size is expected to grow from US$ 1.3 Billion in 2019 to US$ 5.2 Billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 31.9% during the forecast period. The Market research report spread across 152 Pages, Profiling 14 Companies and Supported with 72 Tables and 44 Figures is now available in this Research report.

Voice Assistant Applications deployed over the website can be useful for sales and marketing support, precise navigation, instant answering to customer queries, customer insights, and centralized knowledge management. The voice assistant applications enhance online communication, enable sophisticated interaction with intuitive response times, improve customer retention, and understand people’s natural language with sharp voice recognition.

Various APAC countries, such as China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, and India, have a large population, and they require NLP and Interactive Voice Response (IVR) platform-based voice assistant applications to track customers. Travel, healthcare, retail, and banking are the verticals driving the voice assistant application market in APAC.

