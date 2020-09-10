Splicing Tapes Market Expected to Grow at 593 Million In Revenue by 2023- New Study

According to Market Study Report, Splicing Tapes Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Splicing Tapes Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry.

The Splicing Tapes Market size is projected to grow from US$ 527 Million in 2018 to US$ 593 Million by 2023, at a CAGR of 2.37% during the forecast period. This report spread across 124 pages, profiling 11 companies and supported with 84 tables and 43 figures is now available in this research.

Major Vendors in the Splicing Tapes Market:

3M Company (US)

Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan)

Avery Dennison Corporation (US)

Scapa Group Plc (US)

tesa SE (Germany)

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (Canada)

Shurtape Technologies Llc (US)

ECHOtape (US)

Orafol Europe Gmbh (Germany)

Adhesive Research Inc. (US)

The splicing tapes are used in tabbing and holding lithium-ion battery and also used in different electronics items for color coding in the electronics industry. The increasing demand for lithium-ion batteries will trigger the splicing tapes market growth during the forecast period. Lithium-ion batteries are gaining prominence as one of the fastest-growing batteries in the global electronic vehicle market.

The APAC splicing tapes market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the rising demand for splicing tapes from Japan, India, China, and South Korea. Even though per capita consumption of paper is lower in the paper & printing industry in APAC, the industry is expected to register the highest growth in the global market due to higher production than the other regions.

Study Objectives:

To strategically profile the key players in the market and comprehensively analyze their core competencies

To analyze and forecast the market size, with respect to five main regions (along with their respective key countries), namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa, and South America

To define, describe, and forecast the global splicing tapes market, in terms of value and volume

To provide information about the factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges) influencing the growth of the market

To analyze and forecast the splicing tapes market based on resin type, backing material, and application

To strategically analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the overall market

To analyze competitive developments such as new product launch in the market

To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide details of a competitive landscape of the market leaders

