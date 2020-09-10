New Study on Polymer Coated Fabrics Market “Estimated to Reach US$ 20.1 Billion by 2024”

ReportsnReports adds “Polymer Coated Fabrics Market” to its store. The Report provides in-depth analysis of the Polymer Coated Fabrics Market at global and key country level.

Get Free Sample Copy at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=773169

The Polymer Coated Fabrics Market is estimated to be US$ 16.3 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 20.1 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 4.3% between 2019 and 2024. This report spread across 282 Pages, Profiling 10 Companies and Supported with Tables and figures are now available in this research.

Top Companies Profiled in the Polymer Coated Fabrics Market:

Continental AG (Germany)

Spradling International Inc. (US)

Seaman Corporation (US)

Saint-Gobain SA (France)

Trelleborg AB (Sweden)

Sioen Industries NV (Belgium)

Serge Ferrari Group (France)

Low & Bonar Plc (UK)

OMNOVO Solutions Inc. (US)

The PVC coated fabrics segment accounted for the largest share, in terms of both value and volume, in 2018. High demand for these fabrics in applications such as transportation, protective clothing, architecture, and others is driving their demand. Low cost, high life cycle, and properties, such as water resistance, dirt resistance, chemical resistance, and oil resistance, among others, are driving the market for PVC coated fabrics.

Avail 25% Discount at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=773169

The polymer coated fabrics market in the transportation application accounted for the largest share in 2018. The rising safety standards and increasing demand from automobile, aircraft, and railways are majorly driving the polymer coated fabrics market in the transportation application.

Competitive Landscape of Polymer Coated Fabrics Market:

1 Overview

2 Market Share Analysis, 2017

2.1 Continental AG

2.2 Trelleborg AB

2.3 Saint-Gobain S.A.

2.4 Sieon Industries N.V.

2.5 Serge Ferrari Group

3 Competitive Situations and Trends

3.1 New Product Launches

3.2 Expansions

3.3 Acquisitions

3.4 Agreements

3.5 Partnerships

Ask Question @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=773169